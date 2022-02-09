High School Scoop - Wednesday February 9, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Calvary Day (Savannah, GA): Calvary Day School is a private Christian school located in the heart of Savannah, GA. We are currently seeking an Offensive Line Coach and Quarterbacks Coach with the possibility of co-coordinating. In addition to coaching, we have Upper and Middle school teaching positions in the fields of Math, English, and Chemistry. Please contact Head Coach Mark R. Stroud at 912-245-0167 or mstroud@calvarydayschool.com and apply online at Calvary Athletic Program Coach Application.

Evergreen (OH): Evergreen HS is looking for position coaches at the varsity level on both sides of the ball. Positions needed are DBs, LBs, WRs, RBs, TEs. There could possibly be an opportunity for a Defensive/Special Teams Coordinator Positions if the candidate is the right fit. We are a Division VI program who plays in a competitive league. We are a new coaching staff that is trying to turn around a program. We are looking for energetic and enthusiastic coaches who can help develop our student athletes! If interested please email a resume to Head Coach Evan Karchner at ekarchner@evgvikings.org. At this time, teaching positions are uncertain, but coaching stipends are available.

Forsyth Central (GA): Forsyth Central HS has assistant varsity coaching positions available on both sides of the ball. All Teaching Positions Available. This is an excellent opportunity to work in one of the top school districts in Georgia. Interested candidates should send resume and cover letter to Head Football Coach David Rooney: DROONEY@Forsyth.k12.ga.us.

Buchanan (Clovis, CA): The open position has been filled and we are no longer accepting applicants.

Jackson County (GA): Jackson County HS is looking for assistant coaches on both sides of the ball. Send your resume to rmcwhorter@jcss.us.

Greater Atlanta Christian School (GA): Greater Atlanta Christian School in Norcross, Georgia is currently accepting applications for a Varsity Offensive Line Coach. Possible teaching areas are Science, English, and Social Studies, but all interested applicants are encouraged to apply. The ability to also coach a second sport (Baseball, Lacrosse or Wrestling) is strongly preferred. Position Requirements: Teaching experience as well as a strong Christian faith and desire to advance the Christian mission of Greater Atlanta Christian. Interested candidates should submit a cover letter and resume via email to gacspartanfootball@gmail.com to the attention of Assistant Head Coach, Joe Sandoe.

Nature Coast (FL): Nature Coast High School is looking to hire assistant coaches that can be dedicated to the year round program. We have a need for a health certification to teach teen parenting or science opening. Please email resume to head coach Cory Johns at johns_c@hcsb.k12.fl.us.

Greater Atlanta Christian School (GA): Greater Atlanta Christian School in Norcross, Georgia is currently accepting applications for a Coaching Intern position. This position is designed for aspiring teacher/coaches as it will provide the opportunity to gain both teaching and coaching experience. The position is a 10-month commitment (August to May). Interns will coach a sport in each season (Football in the Fall; Basketball or Wresting in the Winter; and Baseball, Lacrosse, Track or Soccer in the Spring) as well as assist in the classroom in an academic area. Interns will have the chance to experience many aspects of school life including clubs, mission trips, service, etc. Compensation includes a stipend of $25k and free on-campus housing. Position Requirements: Collegiate playing experience or previous coaching experience preferred. Applicants should have a strong Christian faith and desire to advance the Christian mission of Greater Atlanta Christian. Interested candidates should submit a cover letter and resume via email to gacspartanfootball@gmail.com to the attention of Assistant Head Coach, Joe Sandoe.

Thomasville (GA): Thomasville HS is currently looking to fill the following coaching positions: OL, TEs, WRs, LBs, and DBs. All teaching positions will be considered. If interested, please contact Head Coach Zach Grage at coach.grage@gmail.com for more information.