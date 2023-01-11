High School Scoop - Wednesday January 11, 2023

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Newington (CT): The head coaching position has been posted.

Strong Rock Christian (Locust Grove, GA): Strong Rock Christian School is looking for energetic, hard-working, committed Football Coach to fill out our High School Football staff. We are looking for a coach who has the background and ability to teach High School Science (Chemistry/Physical Science) or Middle School Science (Life Science). Applicants must agree with the Christian values and standards that accompany our school and its mission. If you have any questions regarding the position, please contact Associate Athletic Director, Gary Schofield at gschofield@strong-rock.com. More information can be found via this link.



Weston (CT): The head coaching job has been posted and Weston is accepting applicants, per source.

Fontana (CA): Fohi has an immediate need for top-notch communicators, passionate “Football” people, and exceptional role models who are effective teachers and positive influences. Fohi is a growing program who finished in the quarter finals last season. We have needs for position coaches who want to continue to grow our championship culture at this school and community. We are looking for dedicated coaches that understand the necessity to work in a year-round program, work after hours to prepare, and utilize top notch instructional strategies to teach football techniques and concepts. Looking to fill coaching needs for the 2023 Season. Needs at this time are; Varsity (DL, assistant OL, WRs, RBs), and multiple positions at the lower levels. Possible upcoming job on campus. Interested coaches can send their resumes to J. Eric Gonzales at Gonzjh@fusd.net

James Lawson (TN): Brentwood Academy (TN) defensive coordinator Brian Lilly has been announced as head coach.

Little River Academy (TX): Head coach Chris Lancaster has informed his team he's stepping down from the head coaching job, per Matt Stepp.

Monroe (MI): The head coaching position is open and has been posted.

Stanton (TX): Head coach Cody Hogan has announced that he will be moving into an administrative position with the school, and the head coaching job is open.

Booker T Washington (New Orleans, LA): Booker T. Washington HS has an opening for two defensive assistant coaches (LBs / DBs, DL) and potentially Special Teams Coordinator for the right fit. The district will have several teaching openings for the 2023-2024 school year.Interested applicants should contact defensive coordinator Rahman McGill at rahmanmcgill@icloud.com.

Greenhill (Dallas, TX): Greenhill School, a prep school in Dallas, TX is looking for a Head Football Coach/Game Day Administrator. They are seeking a coach with either prior college experience or prep school experience as a coordinator. Interested candidates, please apply on the school’s website using the following link. Greenhill School Football Coach/Gameday Administrator

Gulf Breeze (FL): After seven seasons leading the program at Gulf Breeze HS (FL), Bobby Clayton has stepped down to become the head coach at Fort Walton Beach, Northwest Florida Daily News reporter Seth Stringer shares.

Shelbyville Central (TN): Shelbyville Central HS, located in Shelbyville, TN has an opening for an experienced offensive line coach. Current teaching openings include history and physical science. If interested, please contact Head Coach Jud Dryden at drydenj@bedfordk12tn.net.

Franklinton (LA): Nick Saltaformaggio has been announced as head coach.

Lorena (TX): Head coach / athletic director Ray Biles has announced his retirement after 31 seasons. He went 207-141 with a state title in 2021.

Rockwall-Heath (TX): Head coach John Harrell has been placed on administrative leave pending a third-party investigation after several students needed medical attentional after an off season workout.

Northview (Bratt, FL): Northview HS is looking for a Wide Receivers Coach at the Varsity Level for 2023. Coaches need to be certified in Exceptional Education Services or English for grades 9-12 Florida. Please Contact Coach Wes Summerford if interested at Wsummerford@ecsdfl.us.

St. Petersburg (FL): St. Petersburg HS is looking to add coaches for the 2023 season. We are looking for varsity offensive position coaches. We are considering all coaches on the offensive side of the ball. Coaches who have QB/OL coaching experience will be given preference. Looking for best fit. Social Studies Certified positions are available immediately. Please email offensive coordinator Jon Chhay at jonchhay@gmail.com.

Southwest Florida Christian Academy (Ft. Myers, FL): Southwest Florida Christian Academy is seeking a strong Christian role model to be the next Head Football Coach. This is a full time position and we will have teaching openings for the 2023-24 school year. Teaching certification is a must. Prior head coaching experience preferred but not a must. Candidate must be able to demonstrate a strong relationship with Jesus Christ. SW Florida Christian is situated in the middle of SW Florida on a 115 acre campus with two pristine practice and game fields. The program has a thriving middle school team and elementary intramural program. Facilities are wonderful and the school employs a full time performance coach and athletic trainer. Please send resume and statement of Christian Faith to Mike Marciano, Assistant Head of School at mike.marciano@sfcakings.org. Interviews for selected candidates will begin in early February and the position will be filled by the end of February. No phone calls please.

Convoy Crestview (OH): Convoy Crestview Local Schools, a Division VII program in the Northwest Conference located in NW Ohio, is seeking applicants for a Head Football Coach. Teaching positions are unknown at this time. Please visit the Crestview Local Schools classified employment section of the website to begin the application process for the district. Deadline to apply is 3pm on January 20th.

South Florence (SC): South Florence HS is looking to hire three coaches. Priority are TE/OL, DL, and secondary. Also looking for QBs, RBs, LBs. Current openings in Social Studies, Business, Math, English, SPED, and Guidance (210 day contract). More openings to come, but no PE. You must be a certified teacher in order to be hired. Contact HC Drew Marlowe if interested. amarlowe@fsd1.org.

Hermitage (VA): Hermitage HS is looking to hire an Offensive Line and Strength and Conditioning Coach. Possible Positions in the building are available and we are looking to hire coaches in the building! Please DM or send resumes to Head Coach Timothy Jean-Pierre at tjpierre1@henrico.k12.Va.us

Our Lady of Mount Carmel (Essex, MD): Our Lady of Mount Carmel Football is looking to hire passionate, positive, and experienced coaches for the upcoming 2023 season. Mount Carmel competes in the MIAA conference, winning the C-division 2 seasons ago. Positions currently available are Varsity Special Teams Coordinator. Potential teaching positions for the right candidate. Please send cover letter and resume to cbridget@olmcfb.com.

Wakefield (VA): Wakefield HS is in Search of a Varsity Head Football Coach for the 23/24 Season. Stipend is $8301 for the Season. To apply you must complete the Online Application using this link. All candidates must provide a Resume and References to be considered for the Position.

Saint Stanislaus (MS): Saint Stanislaus College Prep has an opening for Head Coach. We have PE and Social Studies available. Looking for someone with experience and great Character. Stanislaus is a a Catholic day and boarding school for boys in grades 7–12. It has been owned and operated by the Brothers of the Sacred Heart order since 1854. It is located about an hour's drive outside New Orleans in Bay Saint Louis, Mississippi. If interested email resumes to Stace at smcraney@ststan.com

Wiregrass Ranch (FL): Wiregrass Ranch HS, located in Wesley Chapel,Fl is looking for a Varsity Offensive Line Coach. Send resumes to MMKantor@pasco.k12.fl.us.

Glynn Academy (GA): Glynn Academy, a 6A public school located within an hour of Savannah and Jacksonville, is seeking applications for additions to its 2023 football staff. All teaching fields are a possibility, including PE. We have an immediate opening for an individual with the ability to teach Spanish. There is some flexibility in our current staff, so coaching positions will be determined based on the best fit for our program, but will not include OC/DC positions. Please send resumes and cover letters to Rocky.Hidalgo@glynn.k12.ga.us.

Towns County (Hiawassee, GA): Towns County High School in Hiawassee, GA is looking to add a best fit position coach to their staff. Currently the teaching position is HS math. Please email resumes and references to HFC Jason Roquemore at jroquemore@townscountyschools.org if interested.

Cypress Bay (Weston, FL): Cypress Bay HS is looking for an experienced O-LINE coach. A stipend is available as well as positions at the school for the right candidate. Please send resume to Coach Hood (brethood@yahoo.com)

South Lyon East (MI): South Lyon East HS is looking to add Varsity & JV assistant coaches to our program. Our program is looking to add an OL, OLB, and offensive skill (preferably WR) coach to our staff. Preference will be given to those that have college playing or coaching experience, or have coached for multiple years at the high school level. South Lyon East is in the Metro Detroit area, in a growing school district, and currently competes at the Division 2 level in football. South Lyon East is coming off the most successful season in school history - setting records for wins in a season, points scored, and we hosted our first District playoff game. We will return a number of starters next fall. Please send a cover letter, resume, and references to Head Coach Jake Topp at toppj@slcs.us.

Hamilton (Sussex, WI): Hamilton is looking to add a defensive coordinator to its program. The Hamilton district is a top notch, fast growing district in the Milwaukee suburbs that has great academics, admin and facilities (state-of-the-art weight room and indoor 60 yard turf complex.) They are looking only for applicants that will make a year-round commitment to continue to build a championship culture. There is also potential for head track coach position for the right candidate. They will have many teaching openings in district and multiple at the High School. Will also have para and sub opportunities. If interested send resume and references to Head Coach Justin Gumm at gummju@hamilton.k12.wi.us.

Northview (Bratt, FL): Northview HS is seeking a home game for 10/20/2023. Please Contact Coach Wes Summerford if interested. (850)4267000 or Wsummerford@ecsdfl.us

Fivay (FL): Fivay HS, 30 minutes North of Tampa, and along the beautiful Nature Coast area, is looking for an assistant coach on both sides of the ball. Coordinator duties could go with the position for the right candidate. There will be a teaching position available in the 2023 fall semester, all teaching areas will be considered. You must be able to commit to a year around schedule. Please send all resumes to Tyrone Hendrix at- thendrix@pasco.k12.fl.us.

Alexandria City (VA): Alexandria City HS, formerly T.C. Williams HS, is looking for a strength and conditioning coach for the summer phase of the program. We are Located in Alexandria, Va. 15 minutes away from Washington, D.C. This is a stipend only position from May 1st - August 25th must be able to commit to 4 days a week. If you are interested please contact Head Coach Rodney Hughey at Rodney.hughey@acps.k12.va.us.

Sandwich (MA): Head coach Matt McClean is stepping down after five years leading the program.

Rock Academy (San Diego, CA): Rock Academy Football is looking to hire a Defensive Coordinator for the 2023 season. The Rock is a small Christian school program located in Point Loma, CA (San Diego) we are moving up to D5 CIF San Diego Section next year and are starting the building process. If interested, please email Benjamin.jameson@sdrock.com. Possibility to get a teaching job at the school depending on openings.

Clearwater Academy (FL): Clearwater Academy is looking to fill its 2023 season and are looking for home games on 8/25, 9/8 and 10/27, and potential away games on 9/8, 9/29, and 10/7. Stipend available. Please contact Matthew Fleming Dir. of Football Ops, 818-522-7847 or mfleming612@gmail.com.

Central (Phenix City, AL): Central HS located in Phenix City, Alabama is looking for a game to fill their schedule for the 2023 football season. Friday, September 29, 2023 is the available date. Home game is preferred. In-state and out-of-state schools may email head coach Patrick Nix at pnix@pcboe.net for more information.

James River (Midlothian, VA): James River is a 5A program in Midlothian, VA that is coming off back to back playoff appearances. We are currently looking for assistant coaches. We are expecting teaching position openings for the 2023-2024 school year. If interested, please contact Head Coach Jacob Hodges at jacob_hodges@ccpsnet.net.

Hillhouse (CT): Walter Gibbs, a graduate of the school and former assistant on two state championship teams, has been named head coach. He spent the past 16 seasons as an assistant at Southern Connecticut State (D-II).

Alvirne (NH): Matt Lee has been announced as head coach.

Loveland (OH): Loveland HS is looking for a varsity QB coach for this upcoming season. If interested please contact Head Coach Andy Cruse at crusean@lovelandschools.org.

RJ Reynolds (Winston-Salem, NC): RJ Reynolds HS is looking to hire multiple position coaches on staff for the 2023 season. Positions include WR, DL, LB, DB (possible coordinator title for best fit). RJ Reynolds will have a number of openings in the building and at the nearby middle school. PE is not available at this time. Please email all resumes to HC Joe Davidyock at coachdavidyock@gmail.com.

Fort Mill (SC): Fort Mill HS is currently looking for varsity football assistant coaches on both sides of the ball. Fort Mill is located right over the border from Charlotte, NC and is one of the best school districts in South Carolina. If interested please email HC Rob McNeely at mcneelyr@fortmillschools.org.

Estero (FL): Estero HS, located in beautiful SWFL is looking to add to our coaching staff. We are seeking high energy, positive coaches who are willing to build relationships and develop our student athletes on and off the field. In the past 2 seasons we are 15-6 with two playoff appearances, a district championship and a district runner up finish. We went 8-2 last year and return 15 starters. Candidates must be willing to be team first guys looking to help continue to build a program that is focused on the student athlete. Must have previous high school coaching experience. There are current teaching positions available (Reading, Science, English) available for the right candidate. All interested candidates please contact Head Coach Darren Nelson at DarrenH@leeschools.net.

Pinson Valley (AL): Head coach Lee Guess has stepped down.