High School Scoop - Wednesday January 12, 2022

Hamilton HS (Sussex, WI): Hamilton is looking to add 2, best fit, high character, high energy, hard working assistants to the program. We are coming off a 10-2, conference championship year. The Hamilton district is one of fastest growing in the Milwaukee suburbs. Hamilton is a top level school district that has a state-of-the-art weight room and indoor 50 yard turf complex. Hamilton also plays in one of the best conferences in the biggest Division. We are looking only for applicants that will make a year-round commitment to building a championship culture. Teaching openings currently in multiple subject areas including Business and Tech as well as a few HS Math positions will be coming open. Others areas will come open as we approach end of the school year. See link here hamilton.k12.wi.us/district/join-… for more info. Para and sub jobs will likely be available right away. If interested send resume and references to Head Coach Justin Gumm at gummju@hamilton.k12.wi.us

Westfall (OH): Logan Stepp has been announced as the new head coach.

Spring Valley (SC): Spring Valley HS has an opening for an experienced offensive skill position coach. We are looking for someone with College or Varsity HS experience. Salary includes 20 extra days and a stipend based on years of experience added to teacher salary. Must be a certified teacher and all teaching positions will be considered. Please send resume and references to Head Coach Robin Bacon at rbacon@richland2.org Spring Valley is one of the top academic and Athletic programs in SC. Minutes from the capital and the University of South Carolina. Please send resume and references to Head Coach Robin Bacon at rbacon@richland2.org. Follow this link to application

Barron Collier (Naples, FL): Barron Collier HS is looking for committed hard working assistant coaches, that are good teachers in both the classroom and on the athletic field. Must be committed to working with our student athletes year round in both the weight room and the classroom. There is currently teaching openings in Biology and Business entrepreneurship, as well as a paraprofessional position. Coaching positions will be based on experience and best fit. Community Coaches are welcomed to contact me. If interested please email your resume and references to jacksm3@collierschools.com.

Jefferson (GA): Jefferson High School (GA) is searching for a Head Football Coach. Qualified candidates can apply by sending a letter of interest and updated resume to Principal Rob McFerrin at rob.mcferrin@jeffcityschools.org and Athletic Director Bill Navas at bill.navas@jeffcityschools.org. Qualifications include successful head football coaching experience and strong leadership characteristics. Jefferson has a rich tradition, great facilities and competitive salary.

Kettle Run (Nokesville, VA): Kettle Run HS has several immediate teaching positions available. Openings are in Agriculture, Chemistry, Math, Spanish, and ISTEM. We are seeking coaches who are extremely motivated and willing to commit to our continued growth. We are coming off of back to back District Championships, and return several keys positions. Interested candidates please email Head Coach Charles Porterfield with your resume and references at charles.porterfield@fcps1.org

Clearwater Academy International (FL): Clearwater Academy International (Clearwater, Florida) is looking for assistant coaches at the varsity level on both sides of the ball. We play an independent schedule including out of state games and have an extremely talented roster. We are looking for energetic and enthusiastic coaches who can help develop our student athletes! If interested please email a resume to Head Coach Jesse Chinchar coachjesse@clearwateracademy.org

Gatesville (TX): Defensive coordinator Aaron Hunter has been promoted to head coach.

Milton (GA): The Eagles have elevated offensive coordinator Ben Reaves to the head coaching post.

Hoover (AL): Pending board approval, Hoover is hiring Florence (AL) head coach Wade Waldrop.

Cuyahoga Valley Christian (OH): Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy, strives to be the premiere Christ-Centered football program in the state of Ohio and is looking for strong Christian men who are qualified assistant coaches to join our team. Multiple positions are available with opportunities in all three phases of the game. Applicants must have a strong Christian testimony, be able to communicate a passion for developing the Christ-like character in young men through football, and have a sound fundamental knowledge of the game. Opportunities to apply for teaching positions could come, but are unknown at this time. Full availability during 2-a-days, after school practices, and other in-season schedule necessities is a must. Interested applicants should send a letter of interest, resume, and three references to Nick Cook, Head Football Coach at ncook@cvcaroyals.org.

Newton (KS): Newton High School (Newton, KS) has an opening for Athletic Director / Head Football / Weightlifting. Email caleb.smith@usd373.org if interested.

Montrose (PA): Former assistant coach Steve Hinds has been named head coach at his alma mater.

Johnson (San Antonio, TX): Defensive coordinator TP Miller has been levated as head coach.

River Ridge (FL): River Ridge H.S., a 6A program in beautiful New Port Richey, FL. approximately 45 minutes North of Tampa is currently taking applications for candidates for offensive and defensive assistant coaching roles. Seeking best fit for the program. Please forward resumes to rrhsfloridafootball@gmail.com.

Perquimans (NC): Perquimans is looking to hire a PE Teacher / Head Football Coach. Experience in teaching Health and PE at the high school level with experience in strength training. The position also includes serving as head football coach for Perquimans County High School Hertford North Carolina. Documented success as a head coach or assistant coach in football at the high school level. The position is 10 months plus two months of extended employment. Must hold or be eligible to hold a North Carolina Professional Educators License in Health and PE. Demonstrated experience in strength training preferred. Documented success as a head football coach or assistant football coach at the high school level.

Send resumes and letters of recommendation to mickeydrew@pqschools.org

Westlake (TX): Tony Salazar has been named the new head coach. He replaces the legendary Todd Dodge.

New Albany (OH): Head coach Matthew "Bubba" Kidwell has resigned after leading the program for four seasons.

Ensworth (TN): Ensworth HS has the following open date for Week 4 - September 9, 2022. If you are interested, please contact head coach Roc Batten at battenr@ensworth.com

Pinellas Park (Largo, FL): Pinellas Park is currently searching for offensive and defensive skill position coaches on the varsity level. We don’t have any teaching position open. Pinellas Park High is located in Largo, FL. Last season we were 9-2 and 6A-9 District Champs. If interested please contact Head Coach Max Smith smithmax@pcsb.org

GW Carver (Birmingham, AL): G. W. Carver Birmingham, AL 5A is looking for an English certified football coach with head softball duties to start asap . First year salary 42k BA / 48k with MA degree Football 5,500 and Softball 5,000 . Please send resumes to carverhsfb@gmail.com and call 315-569-7298 for more information.

Lubbock Monterey (TX): Wayne Hutchinson has announced his retirement and the job is open, per Matt Stepp.

Jacksonville (TX): Tatum (TX) head coach / AD Jason Holman has been hired as athletic director / head coach.

Whiteford (Ottawa Lake, MI): Whiteford HS is looking to hire a Quarterback Coach or Defensive Line Coach ideally with aspirations to eventually coordinate and become a Head Coach. Teaching positions in English and Special Education are currently open. Program is 93-24 over last 10 years with 4 semifinal appearances and a State Championship (2017). Email J. Mensing mensing@whiteford.k12.mi.us if you have interest.

Robbinsville (NJ): Robbinsville HS in Mercer County will have an opening for a varsity assistant football coach for the 2022 season; it is a full stipend, paid position. Prospective candidates should possess a very strong athlete-first philosophy and several years of varsity-level coaching experience on both offense and defense. An ideal candidate would have prior experience with and be willing to fully coordinate an RPO-Spread style offense. At this time, it is not known if there will be any teaching openings in the building. Inquiries with resumes and references can be sent to Andrew Patterson, head football coach, at patterson@rvilleschools.org.

Fivay (FL): Fivay HS, located in Hudson, FL is seeking a Head Football Coach. Looking for a coach who will inspire young athletes in the classroom and on the football field. Expectations are to oversee the total football program and build community relations. Immediate teaching positions available in Language Arts, Math, Reading, and Science. If interested, apply on line at the Pasco County School District Website www.pasco.k12.fl .us and send resume to Athletic Director Chris Taylor at chtaylor@pasco.k12.fl.us.

Wise County (VA): Head coach Luke Owens has resigned and the job is open, per source.

Somerset Academy (FL): Somerset Academy Silver Palms is located in South Miami Dade County, FL is looking for a defensive coordinator. There will be teaching positions available. We are looking for candidates with experience and passion for the defensive side of the ball. Prior college or high school coaching experience preferred. If interested, please email resume to coachjvaldes@gmail.com.

Burgettstown Area (PA): Burgettstown Area HS, a single-A program located 30 minutes west of Pittsburgh and close to Route 22/30, is looking for varsity and middle school assistant coaches for the 2022 season. All positions will be considered as we are searching for the best possible candidates. Please send letter of interest to Marci Campa, Secretary to the Superintendent, 100 Bavington Road, Burgettstown, PA 15201 or email at mcampa@burgettstown.k12.pa.us. Materials will be accepted until further notice.

American Fork (UT): American Fork HS is hiring both Defensive & Offensive position coaches, with the possibility of Sophomore and JV Offensive Coordinator positions available as well. Experience is preferred but if you don’t have any experience, we are willing to work with the right people. We anticipate teaching openings in math, english, special education, and agriculture. If interested, please email Head Coach Aaron Behm at abehm@alpinedistrict.org and attach a copy of your resume.

Wellington (FL): Wellington Community HS (FL) is 15 minutes away from beautiful West Palm Beach. We are looking to fill assistant football coaching positions. Positions available are Special Teams Coordinator, OL/DL, LB and DB, other position coaches may be considered for the right candidate. We also have a Track and Field position available immediately. Teaching positions will be available come fall in ESE, Math, and Social Studies. We have an immediate opening for a guidance counselor. If interested, please send a resume and contact Head Coach Danny Mendoza. at daniel.mendoza@palmbeachschools.org

Cartersville (GA): Cartersville HS, in Cartersville GA is looking for a home game August 26th, 2022. Please contact Head Coach, Conor Foster at cfoster@cartersvilleschools.org if interested.

Northwestern (Kokomo, IN): Northwestern HS in Kokomo, IN is looking for Varsity Asst. Coaches on both sides of the ball. Possible coordinator positions. There will be a Math position available. Lay coaches are welcome to apply as well. Contact HC Rob Patchett at Robert.Patchett@nwsc.k12.in.us.

Archbishop Riordan (San Francisco, CA): Archbishop Riordan HS in San Francisco is seeking a Head Varsity Football Coach for the 2022-2023 Season. For more more information, please visit their website.

Lafayette Jefferson (IN): Jefferson HS has an immediate varsity opening on the defensive staff. We are seeking a coach who is highly motivated and extremely dependable. Teaching openings include Math, Science, and SPED. We anticipate a health and possibly PE opening for the 2022-23 academic year. Our community support is top-notch, as we recently constructed a million-dollar athletic performance facility. We have an enrollment of 2000+ students and currently compete in Indiana's largest class. We return 16 starters and are coming off a 7-4 season. Interested candidates should email Head Coach Pat Shanley with your resume and references at pshanley@lsc.k12.in.us



