High School Scoop - Wednesday January 18, 2023

Cypress Bay (FL): Cypress Bay located in Weston FL is looking to hire a WR and O-LINE coach. Cypress Bay made the playoffs last year and is looking to build on the success. Please send resume to Head Coach Bret Hood at bretmichael.hood@browardschools.com

Cullman (AL): Per source, Danny Stiff is the new head coach.

Comstock Park (MI): Comstock Park HS has an opening on the staff attached to an opening in PE. Position needs to be certified to teach PE. Position will also serve as strength coach for athletics, with strength classes during the day. Coaching responsibilities are flexible. Interested candidates can reach out to head coach Doug Samuels at dsamuels@cppschools.com.

Lake Park (IL): Lake Park HS, located in Roselle, Illinois is looking for assistant varsity and lower level football coaches for the summer / fall season. Our school district offers a variety of teaching and non teaching positions. Any Interested candidates can reach out to ckirkpatrick@lphs.org for more information.

Dixie County (FL): Dixie County HS is looking to hire a coach that is the best fit for our program. Coordinating might be a possibility depending on the candidate. The coaching position comes with a PE teaching position. All interested parties should contact head coach Brock Canaday via email. brockcanaday@dixie.k12.fl.us.

Westerville North (OH): Former Ohio State quarterback Stanley Jackson has been named head coach, pending school board approval.

Burlington (KS): Burlington HS is looking for a new head coach to lead its program to the next level. We currently have open teaching positions in PE, Math, Science, and Industrial Technology to pair with the HFC job. We are a 3A school in East Kansas (close to Topeka and Kansas City) with all the resources you could want to run a successful football program. We have a brand new weight room, are currently putting new turf on our football/baseball/softball fields, and have one of the best home stadiums in Kansas regardless of classification. Interested candidates should email Athletic Director Taylor Wilson at twilson@usd244ks.org

Oak Mountain (AL): Oak Mountain HS is looking for an offensive coordinator / skill position coach. All teaching certs will be considered. Start date as early as February. Looking for someone that has extensive Coaching experience on the Offensive side of the ball with 10, 11 and 12 personnel, OC experience is preferred but not mandatory. This position has a very competitive salary with booster incentives, looking for someone that will be committed to the program year around and wants to be a part of a loyal hard working staff. Please contact associate athletic director Chris Blight at cblight@shelbyed.org if interested.

Fountain Valley (CA): Fountain Valley HS is looking for Varsity assistant coaches on the offensive side of the ball. There are availabilities for both skill and the offensive line. We are looking to build a championship football team and are in need of hardworking, passionate coaches who have a desire to compete in the Sunset League, one of southern California’s most competitive leagues. There is also the potential for on campus jobs. Interested candidates please contact Head Coach, dgutierrez@hbuhsd.edu.

Archbishop Stepinac (NY): Archbishop Stepinac is looking for football coaches interested in coaching at a great program in the NY area. Please contact and/or send resumes to Head Coach Mike O'Donnell at CoachOD70@gmail.com.

Vianney (St. Louis, MO): Vianney HS is looking to fill a couple spots on our coaching staff. On campus openings are possible as we get closer to spring. Immediate needs are WR’s, DL, and LB but can shuffle some pieces around for the right fit. Please send a resume to cstarkey@vianney.com.

Creekside (Jacksonville, FL): Creekside HS is looking to fill an open date on August 25, 2023. Interested programs can contact head coach Sean McIntyre at sean.mcintyre@stjohns.k12.fl.us. The game could either be a home (with compensation) or way depending on distance.

Wiregrass Ranch (FL): Wiregrass Ranch HS, located in Wesley Chapel, Fl is looking for a Varsity Offensive Line Coach. Send resumes to MMKantor@pasco.k12.fl.us.

Lowndes (Valdosta, GA): Lowndes High School in Valdosta, GA is seeking an opponent on Saturday, August 19th, 2023. Game will be played at Colquitt Co High School as a part of season opening event. Please contact Lowndes Athletic Director Danny Redshaw dannyredshaw@lowndes.k12.ga.us











