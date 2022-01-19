High School Scoop - Wednesday January 19, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Republic (MO): Republic Missouri is a 5a High School just outside of Springfield Missouri that is looking for 1 assistant coach, position TBD with hire. Please reference our school website (republicschools.org) for the current list of teaching opportunities. If interested please contact Ryan Cornelsen at ryan.cornelsen@republicschools.org.

Kentucky Country Day (KY): Kentucky Country Day School in Louisville has the following assistant football coaching positions for 2022. Quarterbacks coach (potential coordinator role), send resume to Matthew Jones, Head Football Coach, at: matt.jones@kcd.org. Offensive and Defensive Line coach, experience playing and coaching on the line of scrimmage will receive first priority. Send resume to Matthew Jones, Head Football Coach, at matt.jones@kcd.org.

Oskaloosa (KS): Oskaloosa School District is looking to add a few assistant coaches who are dedicated to teaching and helping student athletes grow. Positions available are a Varsity position which could be a coordinator role for the right candidate. Also a JH Head Coach position is also available. We are looking for coaches that can commit year round, previous coaching experience preferred. We will have an opening for an Elementary PE teacher for the upcoming 22-23 school year for sure and possibly others as well. All qualified candidates should send resumes to Head Football Coach Russell Norton at rnorton@usd341.org. Link to open positions here.

Nature Coast (FL): Nature Coast HS is looking for an OL coach who can be dedicated to the year round program. We will have teaching positions available but No PE. We are 39-14 over the last 5 years, and won 3 district championships as well as made the playoffs 7 years in a row. Please email a resume to Head Coach Cory Johns at johns_c@hcsb.k12.fl.us.

Hamilton County (OH): Hamilton Township HS is seeking a Varsity Slots / RBs coach. Teaching positions unknown at this time. Also, seeking multiple coaches for non-varsity positions. Please send your resume, letter of interest, and references to Tennyson Varney at tvarney@hlsd.org.

Sandusky (OH): Marietta (D-III - OH) offensive coordinator Lucas Poggiali has accepted the head coaching job at his alma mater, per source.

Ririe (ID): Jim Newton has resigned from the head coaching post after seven seasons, per source.

Life Oak Cliff (TX): Defensive coordinator Cole Orrick has been promoted to head coach.

Capital (ID): Casey-Westfield HS (IL) head coach Jay Bohner has accepted the head coaching job at Capital HS, per source.

Forsyth Central (GA): Forsyth Central HS has the following assistant football coaching positions for 2022. Defensive Assistant (varsity and/or sub-varsity), possible teaching openings TBA, send resume to David Rooney, Head Football Coach, at: drooney@forsyth.k12.ga.us. Offensive Assistant (potentional play-caller / co-coordinator ), possible teaching openings TBA, send resume to David Rooney, Head Football Coach, at drooney@forsyth.k12.ga.us.

Napoleon (OH): After 14 seasons leading the program, Tory Stock has decided to retire.

East Peoria (IL): East Peoria HS is looking to add three assistant coaches who are dedicated to teaching and helping student athletes grow. The positions available are Varsity OL/DL, Varsity WR/DB and a lower level position. There’s a possible coordinator position on both sides of the ball with the right experience. We’re looking for a coach that can commit year round, previous coaching experience preferred. We will have a few teacher openings and also paraeducator positions available. All qualified candidates should send resumes to head football coach Dustin Jefferson at djefferson@ep309.org. Link to all open positions here.

Louisville Male (KY): We have two openings on our varsity coaching staff for the 2022 season. We need a Defensive and an Offensive Coach, and we have some flexibility on positions. We are looking for the best candidates, preferably with varsity or collegiate coaching experience. Teaching positions are not known at this time, so stipend and/or local coaches are strongly encouraged to apply (but check this link, as positions often come open). Louisville Male is the winningest program in KY and we are 106-14 since 2013 and have been in the 6A State Finals five times since 2015 including the last four in a row. Please send your resume, letter of interest, and references to Head Coach Chris Wolfe at chris.wolfe@jefferson.kyschools.us.

Thomas County Central (GA): Thomas County Central in Thomasville Ga is looking to add assistant coaches on both sides of the ball. Thomas County is a 6a program in Ga with a new Head Coach and direction. Facilities are being upgraded to include a new weight room, Field house, meeting rooms and 120 yard indoor facility. Great opportunity and potential. Will have many teaching spots but no PE. If interested please email jrogers@tcjackets.net.

Eau Claire (SC): Eau Claire HS, Columbia, SC is looking to add an experienced Varsity RBs coach, and OL coach. Teaching positions currently available. Classified positions are available immediately. Retention and signing bonuses in Richland County School District One are routinely available. Email resumes with references to Head Coach Shaq Hilton at shaquille.hilton@richlandone.org.

Frederick Douglass (Lexington, KY): Frederick Douglass HS in Lexington, Kentucky will have at least 2 openings on our 2022 staff. One of the position is Inside Linebackers, and the other will be Freshman OC/OL if possible. Teaching positions are unknown at this time and paraprofessionals are encouraged to apply. Frederick Douglass is (55-9) in the first 5 seasons of existence and 2 state runner-up finishes. If interested please send resumes to Head Football Coach Nathan McPeek at nathan.mcpeek@fayette.kyschools.us.

Montgomery Central (Troy, NC): Montgomery Central HS, a brand new school and program with tremendous facilities and administrative and community support located in Troy, NC has a mid February Physical Education opening at West Montgomery Middle School. This position comes with a position on the defensive staff at the high school and also a coaching position. Candidates need to make a year round commitment to the development of a countywide high school, middle school, and youth football program FAMILY. Interested certified teachers need to contact HFC Chris Metzger with a resume with updated references to Chrismetzger00@gmail.com.