High School Scoop - Wednesday January 25, 2023

Pittsburgh Central Catholic (PA): Ryan Lehmeier has been hired as Head Football Coach. Lehmeier has three WPIAL and two state titles on his resume as an assistant. He served the past two seasons as offensive coordinator at Seneca Valley (PA) and previously worked six seasons at Pine-Richland (PA) the final four as the Rams’ offensive coordinator. He replaces replaces longtime coach Terry Totten, who retired last month after 18 seasons.

Alice (TX): Head coach Kyle Atwood has resigned, Matt Stepp tweets.

Bathel Park (PA): Bethel Park HS has promoted offensive coordinator Phil Peckich to head coach. He brings eight years of experience to the job. Peckich spent five seasons coaching at his alma mater Montour and the past three on the Bethel Park staff, He replaces Brian DeLallo, who resigned in November.

Iona Prep (New Rochelle, NY): Iona Prep HS is currently looking for a Defensive Coordinator. The ideal candidate either has college level coaching experience . The job comes with a full-time staff position within the school. Must be willing to commit to a year-round program. Please email resume to Head Coach Joe Spagnolo at Jspagnolo@ionaprep.org.



Duluth (GA): Duluth HS is looking for experienced LB, DL and OL coaches. All certifications will be considered EXCEPT PE. Community coaches also encouraged to apply. Candidates must be willing to commit to a year-round program. Please send resume to Assistant Head Coach, Darren Sbraga at D_Sbraga@yahoo.com.

Crisp County (GA): Crisp County HS is searching for coaches for the 2023 season. The coaching position is flexible, but we are especially in need of a DB coach. We will have openings in math, social studies, business education, and a possible opening at our learning center among other openings in the 2023-2024 school year. We can assist you in getting into an alternative certification program if needed. Email resumes and questions to Coach Martin at fbcoachmartin@gmail.com

Davis (Davis, CA): Davis Senior HS is currently looking for assistant football coaches. It will be a varsity Offensive Coordinator, QB and WR position openings. We are currently in the top division in the San Juaquin Section. Teaching positions in multiple fields. Looking for dedicated coaches who will take ownership of position group and dedicate themselves to truly teaching the game. Must be willing to commit to a year-round program. Please email resume to head coach Nick Garratt at ngarratt@djusd.net.

Gordon Central (GA): Gordon Central located in Calhoun Georgia has an opening for an Offensive Coordinator and Defensive Back Coach. Teaching spots open are PE and Social studies. Must hold a valid teaching certificate. Interested candidates should email resume to Lgregory@gcbe.org.



