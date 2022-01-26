High School Scoop - Wednesday January 26, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Cherryvale (KS): Cherryvale HS is looking for an energetic OC or DC for the 2022 Season. Positions in the building are yet to be determined, but there is low cost housing available with this position. 2nd year as a staff and moving down to a classification where we can be extremely competitive. We have increased our numbers from 20 players to 42 this offseason. Great opportunity for a college GA or a first time coordinator. Extremely competitive pay for the area. Send resume, references, and coaching philosophy to Head Football Coach Robert Henderson at rhenderson@usd447.org.

Sparks (NV): Sparks HS is looking for a New Head Football Coach. Sparks HS is part of the Nevada 3A division and made the playoffs in 2021. Job posting can be viewed at www.washoeschools.net, or you can contact Athletic Administrator David Murdock at DMurdock@washoeschools.net

Calumet (MI): Josh Frantti has been tabbed to lead the program, per source. Frantti replaces John Croze, who recently decided to retire.

Thompson (Alabaster, AL): Thompson HS is looking for games. The dates are August 19 and August 26. Will look at home/home or a 1 year agreement. If interested please email Head Coach Mark Freeman at mark.freeman@acsboe.org. Thank you.

Holly (MI): Billy Keenist, who resigned as the head coach at Troy Athens HS (MI) yesterday, is the new head coach sources tell FootballScoop.

Lake Region (FL): Lake Region HS is looking for a home spring game. If interested please email head coach Ryan Mills at ryan.mills@polk-fl.net for more info.

Northwood (LA): Northwood - Lena in Louisiana, is coming off of a 6 and 6 season with a second round play off appearance, is currently looking to fill a Co-Offensive Coordinator position(OL spot) and a Defensive Coordinator position(DL or DB spot). Teaching positions that may be possible are Middle School Social Studies, Science, and possible Special Education. These positions would be available at the start of the 2022 - 2023 school year. Must be certified to teach in Louisiana or obtain certification in a timely manner. Serious candidates only please. We are a small 1A program. Please contact Head Coach/Athletic Director Tommy Moore at tommy.moore@rpsb.us.

Mount Paran Christian (Kennesaw, GA): Mount Paran Christian is seeking an Offensive Coordinator for Varsity Football. Coaches must have strong Christian beliefs and align with the mission of the school. Teaching duties & responsibilities will be discussed on an individual basis based off the strengths & qualifications of the candidate. MPC is a Class AA school that competes in the Georgia High School Association . All interested candidates please submit a cover letter & resume to Head Football Coach Mitch Jordan at mjordan@mtparanschool.com.

Smith-Cotton (MO): Josh Gray has been approved as the new head coach of the program.

Duchesne (MO): Charlie Elmendorf has retired from the head coaching job after nearly 30 seasons in charge.

North Attleboro (MA): After nearly four decades on the sidelines, the past 13 seasons as head coach, Don Johnson has decided to step down.

Riverview (FL): Riverview HS an 8A school located in Hillsborough County is looking to hire assistant coaches at all levels on both sides of the ball. We are looking to hire an offensive and defensive coordinator as well. Candidates must be committed to our year round program and have high character. We currently have instructional & non-instructional jobs available. Please check the this website for vacancies. We are not yet sure about vacancies for next Fall until units come out in late February. Candidates should send a resume via email to the Head Coach, Tony Rodriguez at rodriguez.antonio@hcps.net.

Dixie County (Cross City, FL): Dixie County HS is seeking an assistant coach and PE teacher. We are looking for a defensive minded coach, possible DC position for the right coach. Experience in the front seven and OL play would be a plus. Looking to give an opportunity to an energetic coach willing to learn, and grow. Would like to find a coach that can be part of the program long term. Teaching and coaching positions are available immediately. Interested candidates can Mark Lefebvre at marklefebvre@dixie.k12.fl.us.

Mallard Creek (Charlotte, NC): Mallard Creek HS is looking for coaches on the offensive and defensive sides of the ball with run-game coordinating possibilities on offense and specifically a defensive backs coach on defense. Numerous jobs available in the building including PE. Please send cover letter and resume in one document to Damon Coiro at damonm.coiro@cms.k12.nc.us.

South Cobb (GA): South Cobb is looking for an OC/QB Coach. Open to all teaching positions except NO PE. Former OC was hired for a D2 coaching job. Looking for Spread/Air raid. Please email Adam.wilson@cobbk12.org.