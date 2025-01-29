High School Scoop - Wednesday January 29, 2025

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

D1 Relocation: Drawing on years of professional relocation experience from both administrative and coaching perspectives, D1.relocation will work with you and your family to ensure your next move is smooth, efficient and less stressful, so you can focus your time and energy on your new job rather than time consuming moving logistics.

Schuylkill Valley (PA): Schuylkill Valley HS, located 20 minutes north of Reading, PA is looking for 2 Varsity assistants (best fit), all stipend positions, for the 2025-2026 school year. The Panthers are coming off a 9-3 season, an undefeated Section Championship, and a trip to the district 3 Semi-finals. We return a very talented group on both sides of the ball. Teaching positions include Middle School Mathematics, 4 Special Education positions, Elementary school teacher, and numerous paraprofessional positions. Coaching a second sport is possible. More teaching positions are anticipated at the end of the school year. Interested candidates should email resume to HFC Bruce Harbach at coachharv@comcast.net. and go to the Schuylkill Valley School District website, www.schuylkillvalley.org, and click on HR/Careers link on the upper left- hand corner to apply.

Sunrise Mountain (AZ): Sunrise Mountain HS is looking for a Defensive minded coach for a possible defensive coordinator position, but would like to invite all coaches interested in living and coaching in Las Vegas to contact Head Coach Patrick Achord at achorpb@nv.ccsd.net. We have a Physical Education opening and many other openings. We recently moved back to the 4A and are excited to have a quality team coming back.

St. Michael the Archangel (MO): Prairie HS (IA) head coach Mark Bliss has accepted the head coaching job after compiling a 213-84 record with four state titles in 28 season as a head coach.

Frazier (PA): Tony Battaglini is the new head coach at his alma mater.

Pecos (TX): Saginaw (TX) defensive coordinator Tony Pallanez is the new head coach.

Lucy Beckham (SC): Lucy Beckham HS has open football positions on Varsity and JV for both sides of the ball. Offense/ QB's - Defense/ DL. We are looking for coaches that are energetic and have a lot of valuable experience. Also anyone who has kicking experience and would like to coach specialists and kickers please contact. Lucy Beckham is a 5th year high school located in Mt Pleasant, SC. 15 mins from Historical Downtown Charleston and 10 mins from Isle of Palms. If interested please contact Head Coach Jamel Smith at jamel_smith@charleston.k12.sc.us.

Hazleton Area (PA): The head coaching job is open, per source.

California High School Lawsuit: Three former executives of California power St. John Bosco claim they were fired for trying to stop head coach Jason Negro from illegally financing the football program out of a cash safe in his office.

Clay (FL): Head coach Kyle Kennard has stepped down to focus on himself and his family after five seasons leading the program.

Lewis County (TN): Lewis County HS is accepting resumes for an Assistant Football Coach position. Interested candidates should send a resume detailing coaching and teaching experience to Head Coach Ronnie Yeiser at ryeiser@lewisk12.org or text (931)-676-7450 for more information. Hohenwald is a great small town with strong community support for athletics. It’s located 45 minutes from Columbia, TN, and about 1 hour and 15 minutes from Nashville, offering a balance of small-town life with easy access to bigger cities.

Livingston (TX): Whitehouse (TX) offensive coordinator Tucker Carter has been named the new head coach.

Barbers Hill (TX): Cody Simper, the head coach at Cypress Woods HS (TX), has been named head coach.

Kiski Area (Leechburg, PA) : Kiski Area HS is in search of volunteer coaches to assist the Varsity, Junior Varsity and 9th grade football programs. Position flexibility is preferred. Individuals in a school system would be ideal, but not required. Must be able to work Saturdays. All interested parties can send resumes with relevant coaching/teaching experience to varsityfootball@kiskiarea.com.

Mount Vernon (Alexandria, VA): The head coaching position is open at Mount Vernon HS. Interested candidates can email a resume and cover letter to bmurphy@fcps.edu

Glasgow (KY): Former Boyle County (KY) assistant head coach / defensive coordinator Jackson Arnett has been named head coach.

Breck School (MN): Breck School is looking to add multiple varsity assistant coaches for the 2025 season. There are openings on both sides of the ball and we can be flexible with positions as we construct a brand new coaching staff. There is also a possibility for a Special Teams Coordinator for the right candidate. Please reach out to Head Coach Christian Rund (christian.rund@breckschool.org) if you are interested.

Orrick (MO): Matt O'Dell has accepted the head coaching job.

2024 NFL & College - Head coaching changes



FBS: Offensive Coordinator Tracker | Defensive Coordinator Tracker



NFL Staff Tracker Pages:

Bears | Jaguars | Jets | Patriots