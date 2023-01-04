High School Scoop - Wednesday January 4, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Daniel Boone (PA): Daniel Boone Area School District, a 5A program in the Berks County/LL League, is still accepting applications for a Head Football Coach. Please send a cover letter and resume to Athletic Director Eileen Schmidt by email at eileen.schmidt@dboone.org. Please visit the DBAHS website to begin the application process for the district. Deadline to apply has been changed to January 20th.

Plainfield South (IL): Plainfield South is beginning their search for a new head coach. More information can be found via this link. We are an 8A IHSA High School of 2400 students located one hour southwest of Chicago. In 2022 our team won the SPC East and qualified for the playoffs (lost to the IHSA State Champion, Loyola Academy). In the last 7 years we have won 3 SPC East titles and had 4 SPC East MVP's (3 defensive and 1 offensive).Interested applicants are encouraged to fill out the application and contact me at clines@psd202.org. We have various anticipated teaching positions for next school year.

Louisville Trinity (KY): Louisville Trinity HS, a 6A tradition rich program that plays a national schedule, is looking for an Assistant Coach on the offensive side of the ball. Offensive Coordinator duties could go with the position for the right candidate. There will be a teaching position available in 2023 fall semester, all teaching areas will be considered. You must be able to commit to a year around schedule. Please send all resumes to Jay Cobb at cobb@trinityrocks.com. No phone calls please.

Clinton (NC): Clinton HS is looking to hire the best coach/teacher available. Teaching positions available are Student Support Liaison (certified teacher pay only required any bachelors degree) or English. Positions that could be available to coach are OL,LB,WR, and DB. We return a very talented team including 18 starters from a 11-2 season last year, and many future college football players. Please contact Cory Johnson at 910-405-0772 and email resume to clintonfbrecruitsnc@gmail.com.

Frederick Douglass (New Orleans, LA): Frederick Douglass has openings for assistant coaches (OL/DL/QB's). Teaching opportunities are definitely available for the upcoming school year. Interested applicants should contact Head Coach Corey McCloud at cmccloud@kippneworleans.org.

Justice (VA): Justice HS in Falls Church, VA, is looking for a Varsity Defensive Coordinator. We are searching for a dedicated coach to work with a program that won the District Championship in 2021. We are in Fairfax County Public Schools and located 15 minutes away from Washington, D.C. We are only accepting inquiries from coaches that are serious about moving to Northern Virginia. Our high school and middle school will have available teaching positions in multiple content areas. Please send an email with a resume to Head Coach Greg Weisbecker at gpweisbecker@fcps.edu.

Lake Nona (Orlando, FL): Lake Nona HS is looking for an experienced DC. Please send resumes to head coach Jason Robinson at Jason.Robinson@ocps.net.

Berkmar (GA): Berkmar HS in Gwinnett County is still accepting applications for the Head Varsity Football Coach position. Experience as a Head Coach, Coordinator, or Associate Head Coach is preferred. Candidates must hold or be able to obtain a Georgia Teaching Certificate. Please send a cover letter and resume to Athletic Director Dr. Kenton Johnson by email at Kenton.Johnson@gcpsk12.org. Please visit the Gwinnett County Schools website to begin the application process for the district (Job Posting #82192). The deadline to apply has been changed to January 13th.

Crosswell-Lexington (MI): Head coach Mike LeGrow has stepped down and will become the offensive coordinator at Ferndale HS (MI).

Hough (NC): Shawn Baker has been named the program's new head coach.

Athens Drive (NC): Athens Drive HS is seeking an offensive position coach with an interest in becoming a coordinator. This position will have a paid stipend. There are teaching jobs available (NO PE) but not required. If interested, please send your resume to tsmith21@wcpss.net.