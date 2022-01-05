High School Scoop - Wednesday January 5, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Colquitt County (GA): Sean Calhoun has stepped down after one season at Vestavia Hills (AL) and has been named head coach at Colquitt County.

Berne Union (OH): Berne Union HS, an OHSAA Division VII school located in Sugar Grove, OH, is looking for an OL/DL Coach. Teaching openings are unknown at this time, but there may be potential openings. Please send all resumes to Tony Hurps at hurpst@buschools.com.



Gilman School (Baltimore, MD): Gilman School is looking to fill a few assistant coaching positions on either side of the ball for the upcoming 2022 season. Looking for best "fit" assistants and we will be flexible - current need is Offensive Line, but will adapt to best coach possible. Local candidates are strongly encouraged to apply. Teaching positions within the school are a possibility and TBD at this time, but more info on teaching positions will be coming out soon. Please email resumes to Head Coach Nick Bach at: gilmanschoolfb@gmail.com.

Camden Catholic (Cherry Hill, NJ): The program is looking to hire an offensive coordinator, defensive coordinator and special teams coordinator. Each coordinator will oversee their respective scheme, scouting reports, scripts, practice plans, meetings, playbooks, personnel, feeder program responsibilities, and all other responsibilities delegated by the HC. Oversee and supervise junior varsity and coordinators. Interested coaches can contact gary.onuekwusi@camdencatholic.org.

Dublin Coffman (OH): Dublin Coffman HS, an OHSAA Division 1 school located in Dublin, OH, is looking for a Defensive Coordinator. Teaching openings may be available. Please send all resumes to Geron Stokes at geronstokes@gmail.com.

Eastern View (Culpeper, VA): Eastern View HS is looking for an experienced defensive assistant coach. We have an opening at either linebackers or defensive line- whichever is best fit. We are a Class 4 program in Region 4B and full of young talent. As a first-year staff, we went 5-5 in 2021 featuring predominantly sophomore and junior starters. We expect to return 15-16 starters next season. We have immediate teacher openings in math, SPED, and PE (must be driver's ed certified for PE) as well as paraprofessional openings. If interested, please contact head coach Brian Lowery at blowery@ccpsweb.org.

Buford (GA): Buford HS is looking to fill its Varsity Schedule for 2022. These are the current open dates. August 19th & 26th September 16th All possibilities are up for discussion (Home & Home, 2 year buyout, etc.). If interested please reach out to Coach Appling by email at bryant.appling@bufordcityschools.org.

Issaquah (WA): Issaquah HS is looking to fill some key spots in our staff. Our team competes in the 4A KingCo Conference in Washington and serves a students population of approximately 2400. We have good facilities, with a remodel scheduled and enjoy excellent community support. The following positions are open on staff and are stipend positions with no associated or implied teaching position: Strength and Conditioning, Defensive Line, Frosh Head Coach, Assistant Defensive Backs, JV Defensive Line and Defensive Backs, JV Linebackers. You can apply for the positions via this link. We also are looking for volunteers at all positions and in operations. Please contact Coach Brookshire at brookshirej@issaquah.wednet.edu with any questions.

Shaw (GA): Shaw HS, located in Columbus, GA has an immediate assistant coaching position open for either side of the ball. Possibility of coaching other sports may be available. Immediate Teaching positions are Social Studies & Special Education. Send letter of interest and resume to Coach Al Pellegrino at coachpellegrinoal@gmail.com.

South Gwinnett (Snellville, GA): South Gwinnett HS is looking for a co-defensive coordinator and linebacker coach. We will take resumes in all content areas. Please send all resumes to SGcometfb@gmail.com.

Asheville Christian (Swannanoa, NC): Asheville Christian Academy is looking to hire a new head coach. New football facilities including strength and conditioning facility. 2022 will mark the school's third season of football. School has a highly competitive athletic department in legacy sports with over 20 NCIAA state championships and many next level athletes Experience necessary and teaching openings to be determined later this spring. Contact Joe Johnson, Director of Athletics joe.johnson@ashevillechristian.org.

Herndon (VA): Herndon HS is looking to add a couple of highly qualified defensive coaches to its varsity staff. Coordinator responsibility available for the right candidate depending on experience and expertise. Herndon is a 6A school located in Northern Virginia playing a highly competitive schedule. Teaching openings in Fairfax County are routinely available, and opportunities in the building are expected. Community candidates who can commit to a year-round program will also be considered. Email resumes/references or questions to Head Coach Bill Bachman at wbachman@fcps.edu.

DeLaSalle (Minneapolis, MN): Former Minnesota quarterback Rickey Foggie has been hired as offensive coordinator.