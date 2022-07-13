High School Scoop - Wednesday July 13, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Franklin County (FL): Franklin County HS is looking for an OL/DL coach. If interested please email a resume to Head Coach Dirk Strunk at dstrunk@franklincountyschools.org. I am looking to fill this position ASAP.

Chamberlain (FL): Chamberlain High School (Tampa, FL) is looking for qualified football coaches that are dedicated to developing technique and motivating young men. We have a great group of players and the future is bright with this group. Chamberlain High is getting brand new facilities (turf field, stadium, weight room, and field house) this year and there is excitement around the program. We currently have a Physical Education teaching position available. If interested, please contact Head Coach Joey Jaime at joeyjaime89@gmail.com.