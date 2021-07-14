High School Scoop - Wednesday July 14, 2021

Plant City (FL): Plant City HS is looking for a couple defensive coaches for the upcoming season. We are looking for best fit to fill out our defensive staff. There will be several teaching positions open, so preference will be given to candidates with a Florida teaching certificate. Please email cover letter and resume to Head Coach James Booth : jabooth1218@gmail.com

Langham Creek (TX): Langham Creek HS, just outside Houston, is looking to fill 2 positions. OL Coach and LB Coach. Must be certified in Texas. Teaching fields available are SPED, Spanish, or Science. If qualified and interested email todd.thompson@cfisd.net.

Dover (AR): Dover HS is currently looking for an assistant football coach with possible coordinator duties for the right fit. Applicant must have an Arkansas Teaching License or ability to get it. Dover is in the midst of a rebuild with talented classes coming up. Email resume, references, and cover letter to the Athletic Director Andrew Vire at andrew.vire@doverschools.net.

Bridgeport Central (CT): Bridgeport Central HS has named Tom Broschardt as their new head coach.

Valley Regional/Lyme-Old Lyme (CT): Valley Regional/Lyme-Old Lyme, located in Deep River, has named Hill Gbunblee as their new head coach. Gbunblee has served as an assistant for the previous seven years. He replaces Tim King whom retired after 24 seasons.