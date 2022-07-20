Skip to main content

High School Scoop - Wednesday July 20, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

qwikcut July 2022

QwikCut: This July, QwikCut is giving 100 extra hours of storage to all new varsity contracts. With QwikCut, you'll never have to consider deleting film again! QwikCut offers advanced stat breakdowns, custom reports, a media library, and the ability to share “Ad-Free” highlights at a fraction of the price of competitors. Click here to learn more!

Leto (FL): Leto High School is looking for a top-notch OL and DL coach for the 2022 season. There are limited teaching opportunities on campus, however, there are many other postings at nearby schools. Community coaches are also encouraged to apply if they can commit to the program 5.5 days per week during the season. Please contact HC Ron Perisee at ronald.perisee@hcps.net for more information.

Somerset (Pembroke Pines, FL): Somerset Academy in Pembroke Pines, Florida is looking to hire a Defensive Line coach. Teaching jobs may be available depending on area of certification. Please send resumes to head coach Derrick Baker dbaker2002@ymail.com.

Munford (AL): Munford HS has an immediate opening for a football assistant with a history/social science certification. We are looking to fill quickly. Contact AD Michael Easley at 256-499-0433 or email coachmichaeleasley@gmail.com if interested.

You May Like

CoachComm-AFS_0222

High School Scoop - Tuesday July 19, 2022

By Doug Samuels21 hours ago
AstroTurf 10:3:21

High School Scoop - Monday July 18, 2022

By Doug SamuelsJul 18, 2022
Sideline Power January

High School Scoop - Friday July 15, 2022

By Doug SamuelsJul 15, 2022
RII Sports 7:14:22

High School Scoop - Thursday July 14, 2022

By Doug SamuelsJul 14, 2022
qwikcut July 2022

High School Scoop - Wednesday July 13, 2022

By Doug SamuelsJul 13, 2022
CoachComm-AFS_0222

High School Scoop - Tuesday July 12, 2022

By Doug SamuelsJul 12, 2022
AstroTurf 10:3:21

High School Scoop - Monday July 11, 2022

By Doug SamuelsJul 11, 2022
Sideline Power 10-1-21

High School Scoop - Friday July 8, 2022

By Doug SamuelsJul 8, 2022