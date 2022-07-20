High School Scoop - Wednesday July 20, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Leto (FL): Leto High School is looking for a top-notch OL and DL coach for the 2022 season. There are limited teaching opportunities on campus, however, there are many other postings at nearby schools. Community coaches are also encouraged to apply if they can commit to the program 5.5 days per week during the season. Please contact HC Ron Perisee at ronald.perisee@hcps.net for more information.

Somerset (Pembroke Pines, FL): Somerset Academy in Pembroke Pines, Florida is looking to hire a Defensive Line coach. Teaching jobs may be available depending on area of certification. Please send resumes to head coach Derrick Baker dbaker2002@ymail.com.

Munford (AL): Munford HS has an immediate opening for a football assistant with a history/social science certification. We are looking to fill quickly. Contact AD Michael Easley at 256-499-0433 or email coachmichaeleasley@gmail.com if interested.