High School Scoop - Wednesday July 21, 2021

Prince George (VA): Prince George HS has immediate openings for High School: English, Biology, Math, Tech Ed, Business & IT, Special Ed, School Counselor, Library-Media, ESL and Jr. High: English, Math, Science, Special Education, Tech Ed, ITRT School Security. Coaches of any position are encouraged, especially looking for positive and energetic person with a "kids-first" mindset. Prince George is coming off of Back to Back playoff appearances and is experiencing a major growth in the program. Job listings can be viewed via this link and please reach out to new Head Coach Scott Girolmo via email at sgirolmo.wnec@gmail.com if interested.

Templeton (CA): Templeton HS on the beautiful Central Coast of California has an English position open and we are looking for quality coaches. We are a public school of 740 students. Please contact Head Coach Don Crow at dcrow@templetonusd.org.

Hamilton Count (McLeansboro, IL): Hamilton County HS, located 65 miles from Evansville Indiana, and 100 miles from St. Louis Missouri is looking to hire a head football coach with PE / Health coaching duties.. Our school district has just invested 2 million dollars in upgrades to our athletic facilities, which include a new locker room and weight room. We are looking for a candidate who has experience coaching and who can build positive relationships with kids. For more information, contact Travis McCollum, mccollumt@unit10.com.