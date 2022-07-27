High School Scoop - Wednesday July 27, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Life Oak (FL): Life Oak Cliff HS, located 10 minutes from downtown Dallas, TX is seeking a Varsity DBs Coach w/ second sport TBD. Teaching candidates must be fully certified in SPED or able to enroll in Texas certification programs. Starting teaching salary with zero experience is $56,500, and varsity coaching stipend is $5,000. Interested candidates should email Head Coach Cole Orrick at cole.orrick@lifeschools.net.

Bloomington (TX): Bloomington HS is looking to hire an assistant coach. Teaching Field PE. Great area 10 minutes outside Victoria and 15 minutes from Coast. BISD Pay scale located on Bloomington ISD website. Step 0 starts at $46,250. Signing Bonus $3000. Football Stipend $4000. Each additional sport $2000. Seeking best fit for staff. Please send resume to Brandon.craus@bisd-tx.org