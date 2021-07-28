High School Scoop - Wednesday July 28, 2021

Colgan (VA): Colgan HS has an immediate opening for a social studies teacher and assistant football coach for the fall of 2021 season. Preference given to a candidate that can coach OL, but all positions will be considered. Must be able to obtain a Virginia teaching license. Full list of openings via this link. Colgan is located in Northern Virginia, 45 miles south of Washington, DC, in Prince William County. Interested candidates can email a resume and references to head football coach Steve Baudendistel at baudens@pwcs.edu. No phone calls, please.

Clinton (WI): Clinton HS has an opening for an Assistant Varsity Football Coach. The Assistant Football Coach has some responsibility for the organization, coordination, management, and coaching of the football program in conjunction with the head football coach. This includes all facets of assisting the head football coach in advancing football in the community of Clinton. The right candidate will provide instruction, structure, and motivation to student-athletes in practice and during games resulting in improvement of skills, techniques, performance, competitiveness, and teamwork. The assistant football coach will collaborate with all stakeholders in the program to advance the mission of the Clinton High School Athletic Department and Clinton Community School District. Applications will be accepted via https://wecan.education.wisc.edu/#/ and must include a letter of resume, cover letter, and a listing of references. Please reach out to HFC Darin Wecker with any questions: dawecker@clintonwis.com

Huguenot (VA): Huguenot HS is looking for a scrimmage the week of Aug 16th. We are willing to host or travel. Please contact Coach Riley James.R.Rileyiii@gmail.com.

Chambee Charter HS (GA): Chambee Charter HS is looking for the BEST certified social studies / OL coaching free agent still available. If you have turned down all of your other offers this spring and summer just waiting for the perfect situation, this it. Please email me ASAP. chambleefball@gmail.com