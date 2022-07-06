High School Scoop - Wednesday July 6, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Cadillac (MI): The Cadillac Viking's are looking to hire the best football coach available. (Multiple Teaching Positions ) Defensive Coordinator is strong possibility for the right candidate. Cadillac is a tradition rich program with strong administrative support. Cadillac Area Publics Schools are currently building a new high school with weight room and a turf football field . For more information. Please contact Fred Bryant at fred.bryant@cadillacschools.com.

Holyoke (MA): Joe Dutsar has retired from the head coaching job at Holyoke HS and the position has been posted on the district web page.

St. Petersburg (FL): St. Petersburg HS is looking to add coaches for the 2022 season. We are looking for a varsity offensive position coach. We are considering all coaches on the offensive side of the ball. Coaches willing and have QB coaching experience will be given preference. Please email Jon Chhay at jonchhay@gmail.com.

Jack Yates (TX): Marshall HS (TX) assistant head coach Rafael Thomas has been named the new head coach.

Caliche (CO): Caliche Jr/Sr High school (CO) in Iliff, Colorado is seeking 2 Assistant football coaches for the fall season of 2022. We have two teaching positions available immediately in the high school, Science and Math Certifications Only. Please send resumes and references to Head Coach James Grinde at coach.jgrinde@gmail.com. All qualifications will be accepted. Local candidates to northeastern Colorado, western Nebraska, and western Kansas are encouraged to apply. Qualifications for coaching position will be determined on experience. Candidates with math and science certifications can apply at the following link