High School Scoop - Wednesday July 7, 2021

Cardinal Gibbons High School (Raleigh, NC): Cardinal Gibbons is looking for a home game on either 8/20/21 or 9/17/21. We are happy to play at our opponent’s home field the following season (2022), If interested please contact Head Coach, Steven Wright (stevenwright@cghsnc.org).

Warren High School (TX): Warren, 3A, located 1.5 hours north of Houston, TX is looking for a Defensive Coordinator/Secondary Coach. Teaching fields and stipends are negotiable. Contact HC Austin Smithey at Austin.smithey@warrenisd.net if interested.

Xaverian Brothers (MA): Xaverian Brothers High School in Westwood Mass is seeking a LB Coach. This is a stipend position only. You will also assist on the offensive side of the ball with another coach. Please Email the Head Coach AL Fornaro afornaro@xbhs.com

Liberty High School (FL): Liberty in Kissimmee Fl is looking for quality coaches. All positions will be considered. Coaches must understand the year round commitment by being available for Spring Football, summer works and all team activities. Teaching positions on campus will be available. If you are interested please send your resume to Head Coach Brett Munroe @ brettmunroe@gmail.com.

John I. Leonard (FL): John I. Leonard High School in Greenacres, FL is looking for a QB coach/Co-OC, OL/DL coach, and a LB coach to fill out its coaching staff. We currently have a teaching position available in Science, Math, and School Security position available. If interested please email your resume to Head Coach Austin Van Es at austin.vanes@palmbeachschools.org

