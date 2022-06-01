High School Scoop - Wednesday June 1, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

QwikCut: The best deal in video analysis just got better. Bundle multiple varsity sports at your school and receive sub-varsity FREE! Make the switch & save!

St. Francis (Hamburg, NY): St. Francis HS is looking for assistant coaches and has teaching openings in English, Instrumental Music, Guidance and Math - salary based on experience and degree. Looking for a V & JV Defensive Line, V & JV Offensive Line, JV Receiver & DB Coach, along with a Video position and a Strength Coach. VFB has won the league championship 16 times in the last 30 years. All interested applicants please send your resume, areas of certifications and references to Jerry Smith HFC at: smithj@stfrancishigh.org. St. Francis Is an equal opportunity employer.

Calvert Hall (Towson, MD): Calvert Hall HS is looking for a Varsity Quarterback Coach. This is a stipend position and no job in the building guaranteed. Please contact the head coach at wardj@calverthall.com

Tocoi Creek (St. Augustine, FL): Tocoi Creek HS is currently looking for assistant football coach. It will be a varsity QB, and possible Off Coordinator position. We are new school going into our second year. Teaching positions in Computer science, Biology and Math .Looking for dedicated coaches who will take ownership of position group and dedicate themselves to truly teaching the game. Must be willing to commit to a year-round program. Please email resume to head coach Mike Kolakowski at Michael.kolakowski@stjohns.k12.fl.us.

Cedar Shoals (GA): Cedar Shoals HS is looking for an Assistant Football Coach (DL or RB) who is qualified to be the Strength and Conditioning Coordinator. The job comes with a PE/Weight Training teaching position at the school that will also serve as the Strength and Conditioning Coordinator for the Athletic Department. The candidate must coach football and must have a valid PE certification with the state of Georgia. The position is available immediately. Interested candidates need to contact Head Coach Leroy Ryals at ryalsl@clarke.k12.ga.us.

Rockingham County (Wentworth, NC): Rockingham County is looking for an experienced, dedicated coach (Special Teams Coordinator) We are looking for the best possible coach and will move the staff around for the right fit. Returning 13 starters from last year’s playoff team. Rockingham Co. is a great place to work and live. Current teaching positions: EC, Science, English, Art, FireFighter Academy and Middle School Social Studies. We also have multiple TA positions. We prefer someone who works in the building but that's not a deal breaker. Please contact Brad Baker, HFC at bbaker@rock.k12.nc.us

North Greene (TN): North Greene (TN) has an opening for a 6th Grade Math position available for the 2022-2023 academic year. This position will report directly to the middle school principal. If selected, there is an opportunity for a stipend assistant football position for the high school varsity program. North Greene is a small school with over 300 students who competes in Class 1A in East Tennessee. We just completed a remarkable rebuilding year, earning a TSSAA playoff berth for the first time in ten years. We are looking for enthusiastic and energetic coaches who understand what it takes to build and sustain a championship program. We value our players and coaches time. We have intense short practices where we value rest and recovery. We demand great intensity, execution, and effort during the snap, then we give ourselves time to recover in order to perform at the highest level. Those who are interested in the steps to apply, email Head Coach, Eric Tilson, using the Subject Line - Go North Greene Huskies! at eric.tilson@gcstn.org.

Creekside (Jacksonville, FL): Creekside HS is looking for a Varsity QB Coach/Passing game coordinator, or Varsity Corners or Defensive Line coach with the possibility of Special Teams Coordinator. We will have a PE/Health job to go with this position. Starting teacher salary is 48k. Creekside is an “A” rated school in St. Johns County. All interested applicants please send your resume, areas of certifications and references to Sean McIntyre at sean.mcintyre@stjohns.k12.fl.us.

Angelo Football Clinic: Join us in person or online June 9th - 11th for the renowned Angelo Football Clinic. The 2022 schedule is loaded with great speakers and talks tailored to helping you become a better ball coach.

Lovett (Atlanta, GA): The Lovett School is looking for a Varsity wide receivers coach. There are several openings. Go to this link to see if there is a fit. Please send resume to Head Coach Mike Muschamp at mike.muschamp@lovett.org.

American Heritage-Delray Beach (FL): American Heritage-Delray Beach is looking for professional, knowledgeable, experienced, and energetic position coaches to work with our outstanding student-athletes. We have openings for corners, safeties, and defensive line. There are multiple full-time jobs available on campus including english, math, and permanent substitute positions. Interested candidates should send a cover letter and resume in one file to CoachVanGorder at brian.vangorder@ahschool.com. No phone calls please. This position will be filled immediately and the candidate is expected to be on campus for camp in August.

Harlem (Machesney Park, IL): Harlem HS In Machesney Park IL is looking for an experienced Varsity Assistant Coach. Experience coaching D-Line, LB, or QB is preferential. Contact HFC Robert F Moynihan at robert.moynihan@harlem122.org.

Fort White (FL): Ft. White HS is looking for assistant coaches and have these positions available in school: Math, PE (1), HS English, Para Professional (1), No coordinator positions, just position coaches and best fit for program. Please send resumes to dorsettt@columbiak12.com.



Ashland (OR): Ashland HS is looking for assistant football coaches for the 2022-23 football season for the sub-varsity and varsity teams. Teaching positions are available within the district. We are a 4A school this year (6 classes in Oregon) and will be playing in the new Big Sky League. We are looking for WR/DB and LB/RB coaches specifically, but ultimately we are looking for good people. The Grizzlies have a storied history in Oregon football built on Class, Family, Effort and Tradition. Our team participates in the Pacific Rim Bowl, a cultural exchange program that allows us to play a Japan All-Star team every two years. We play in Japan every four years. The PRB has been going on since 1988. If interested, please send resumes to Head Coach Beau Lehnerz at beau.lehnerz@ashland.k12.or.us and apply via this link.

Olympic (Charlotte, NC): Olympic HS is looking for offensive and defensive assistant coaches. Possible teaching and support staff opportunities. Contact Head Coach, Brandon Thompson if interested at brandonj.thompson@cms.k12.nc.us

John I. Leonard (FL): John I. Leonard HS located in Greenacres, FL is looking to hire the coaches at the following positions TE, WR, LB, DB. We are looking for qualified and highly motivated coaches that will invest in our student athletes both on and off the field. We have multiple teaching positions available in different certification areas. Please email your resume to Head Coach Austin Van Es at austin.vanes@palmbeachschools.org