High School Scoop - Wednesday June 15, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

QwikCut: The best deal in video analysis just got better. Bundle multiple varsity sports at your school and receive sub-varsity FREE! Make the switch & save!

Fulshear (TX): Fulshear HS is looking for a Varsity Football Assistant (Best Fit) possible 2nd sport. We are currently one of the fastest growing schools in the state of Texas. Please E-Mail Letters of Interest and Resumes to head Football coach Nick Codutti at Nicholas.codutti@lcisd.org.

John Glenn (MI): John Glenn High School in Westland, Michigan is looking for an assistant coach, we did post a Physical Education Certified Position at Franklin Middle School which can be applied for via this link. If interested please apply contact head coach Jason Mensing at mensing@whiteford.k12.mi.us. We are a new staff and looking for the right fit to complete a great group of coaches.

Sardis (AL): Chris Stephenson has accepted the head coaching job.

Freeport (FL): Freeport HS currently has an opening on its staff for an offensive assistant (coordinator for the right candidate). In conjunction, we also have an Algebra 1 position open. Our school district teachers pay and coaches pay is some of the most competitive in the state! Our school and school district is graded an A+ on a consistent basis. We are a growing public school, 1A program with roughly 500 students enrolled. Contact Shaun Arntz, AD/Head Football Coach if interested. arntzs@walton.k12.fl.us.

Life Oak Cliff (Dallas, TX): Life Oak Cliff HS is seeking fully certified History teachers. Varsity position groups are open including RB’s and DB’s. Starting teaching salary for fully certified candidates with zero experience is $56,500, and varsity coaching stipend is $5,000. Second sport experience in basketball or softball is a plus. Interested candidates should email Head Coach Cole Orrick at cole.orrick@lifeschools.net.

Somerset Academy (Pembroke Pines, FL): Somerset Academy Pembroke Pines, Fl has a opening for Defensive coordinator position. Must have Coordinator experience. Teaching positions may be available in the fall. Please send resume to head football coach Derrick Baker at dbaker2002@ymail.com.

Jefferson (OR): Jacob Karnes has accepted the head coaching job.

James Clemens (AL): James Clemens High School in Madison located just outside of Huntsville is looking for an Offensive Coordinator as well as a Wide Receivers coach. Teaching positions include Social Studies and Science. James Clemens is a 7A program coming off a 10-1 season. Please send resumes to head coach Chad McGehee at ccmcgehee@madisoncity.k12.al.us





