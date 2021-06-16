High School Scoop - Wednesday June 16, 2021

Cypress Lake (FL): Cypress Lake HS is looking for Offensive and Defensive assistants possibly OC/DC positions for the right fit. All positions will be considered. Teaching positions are available for next school year. Please send all resumes to Head Football Coach Joey Mendes at josephame@leeschools.net.

Oviedo (FL): Oviedo HS is looking for a Varsity Offensive Line Coach for the 2021 season. Teaching positions may be available to the right candidate. We are also looking for volunteer coaches that are best fit on offense and defense at the varsity, junior varsity, and freshmen level. Coaches from all backgrounds and coaching philosophies are encouraged to apply. Email resumes to Head Coach Greg Odierno at odierngl@scps.k12.fl.us.

Gardendale (AL): Gardendale HS, 6A program just north of Birmingham, has a varsity DL opening. Openings in history and math. Email resumes to HC Chad Eads at ceads@jefcoed.com.

Feltrim (FL): Feltrim Academy is seeking applicants for Assistant coaching positions on Offense and on Defense. Compensation $500 per month with housing and meals provided. Possible coordinating position available with higher compensation. Feltrim Academy is located in Haines city 25 minutes from Orlando. Interested applicants should send resumes to coachgomez8484@gmail.com.

Griffin (GA): Griffin HS is looking for an offensive line coach. Please send resume to Rusty.easom@gscs.org Teaching spots are PE or Sped.

Ragland (AL): Ragland HS is in search of a high school football assistant. DC is available to the right candidate. Teaching position will be middle school social science. Please contact Wes Tidwell at wtid5522@gmail.com. If interested 2nd sport will be available








