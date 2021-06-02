High School Scoop - Wednesday June 2, 2021

Davenport High School (FL): Davenport, home of the Broncos located in Davenport, FL is looking for an experienced Defensive Line Coach. PE position is available. The school is currently under construction and will classify in 4A. Serious candidates please email resume to head coach Jeff George, Jr. at jeff.george@polk-fl.net Candidates must be willing to give a year round commitment. Weight room, staff meetings, film breakdown, camps etc. No phone calls please.

Tavares HS (Tavares, FL): Tavares is looking to hire an assistant coach. There is an open position on campus for Hallway Monitor. If you are interested, please contact Coach Kraemer at kraemert@lake.k12.fl.us

Bishop Gorman (TX): Bishop Gorman is searching for Christian men of integrity to coach football. We only have full-time teaching openings in math (pre-calc and calc) and science (biology). We also have a part-time teaching opening in Theology. (no benefits) Coaches interested in stipend-only positions, with or without a possibility of substitute teaching, are encouraged to contact us. Please send resumes to Daryl Hayes: dhayes@bisopgorman.net.

Northwood HS (LA): Northwood in Lena, Louisiana is looking for several assistant coaches. Teaching positions in the fields of Math, Science, ELA, and Art are available. For anyone interested, please contact Tommy Moore at 318-787-9024.

Ribault (FL): Ribault is coming off a season in which we advanced to the 3rd round of the FHSAA state playoffs a feat that has not been accomplished in 26 years and we look to continue building on that success. We are looking for high energy, hardworking, dedicated and committed coaches to fill the following assistant coaching position: Running Backs Coach. If interested, please send resume to Head Coach Marlon White at whitem11@duvalschools.org. Must be certified or willing to get certified in the state of Florida to coach.

Warren County (VA): Warren County High School has two, best fit, assistant football coach openings. We have teaching positions in Biology, Environmental Science, Math, English, Business, and French teaching positions open. There is also an instructional aide position available. Please see https://www.wcps.k12.va.us/index.php/personnel/employment/career-opportunities for more information and to apply. Send a letter of interest to the head football coach, Jerry Sarchet, jsarchet@wcps.k12.va.us, or the AD, Ed Dike, edike@wcps.k12.va.us.

North Dallas HS (Dallas, TX): North Dallas HS has a couple openings. Position is OL/WR possible coordinating duties to qualified candidates and must have certification in History, English, or ESL. Looking to move quickly with the process. Send resumes bestes@dallasisd.org

Green Hill HS (Mt.Juliet TN): Green Hill is looking for a school strength and conditioning coach with a certification in PE and a defensive football coach. All interested applicants, please send a resume to Head Coach Josh Crouch at Crouchl@wcschools.com

