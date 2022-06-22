High School Scoop - Wednesday June 22, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Black River Falls (WI): Per source, former Merrill (WI) offensive coordinator Adam Yirkovsky is the new head football coach at Black River Falls.

Freedom (Tampa, FL): Freedom HS in Tampa, FL is looking to add assistant coaches on both sides of the ball along with a possible coordinator(Offense or Special Teams) for the right candidate. Positions of priority are RB, WR, OL, and DB. We have an immediate opening in Driver's Ed as well as an assistant teacher position for Student Affairs. Other on campus positions currently available include ESE para, ELL aide, custodian, and student nutrition. Plenty of opportunities to coach a 2nd or 3rd sport. Possible openings in English, Foreign Language, Social Studies, and Reading may open in the next few weeks. Applicants must have a Florida Educator Certificate or can obtain one. We are looking to bring on coaches that love to teach the game the right way and build young men. Ability to participate in offseason work is a plus. Off campus coaches are also able to apply for any of the coaching positions. If interested, please contact Coach Short at christopher.short@hcps.net.

Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (AL): Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa has multiple offensive coach openings (WR and TE) Certification is English, Career Tech (Middle School) and ISI. Please DM or email all resumes to jgmitchell@tcss.net.

Life Oak Cliff (TX): Life Oak Cliff HS, located 10 minutes from downtown Dallas, TX is seeking a Varsity WR, QB, and/or DB Coach w/ second sport TBD. Teaching candidates must be fully certified in SPED or History, or able to enroll in Texas certification programs. Starting teaching salary with zero experience is $56,500, and varsity coaching stipend is $5,000. Interested candidates should email Head Coach Cole Orrick at cole.orrick@lifeschools.net

Nature Coast (FL): Nature Coast HS is looking for Assistant football and track coach. Teach position is ESE co-teach. If interested please email resume Coach Johns at Johns_c@hcsb.k12.fl.us.

Oglethorpe County (GA): Oglethorpe County HS in Lexington Georgia is in need of a varsity game due to a team backing out yesterday (6/21). If anyone needs a game on 8/26, 9/30, or 10/14 please email Head Football Coach Mike Holland at mholland@oglethorpe.k12.ga.us. We would prefer home this year and away next year but open to other possibilities.