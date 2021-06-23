High School Scoop - Wednesday June 23, 2021

Tift County (GA): Tift County HS is looking to an assistant coach certified to teach math. Interested candidates can send their materials to Noel.dean@tiftschools.com.

Fort Pierce Westwood (FL): Fort Pierce Westwood Academy is looking for an OL & LBs coach. We have won 4 consecutive District titles and we are in class 7A (FL). Positions may be available this school year. Serious candidates please email resume to: LeeJackson2525@gmail.com.

Dimmitt (TX): The head coaching job is open as Jason Burkalow is leaving to join the staff at Pampa HS (TX).

Providence (Charlotte, NC): Providence High School in Charlotte, NC has a Health/PE position available, looking for best position coach fit in football with CDL license. No coordinator spots available, Send resumes to Weslees.Ward@cms.k12.NC.us.

Pelion (SC): Pelion HS, located in Lexington, SC has openings for the new school year in Special Ed (OCP)(Multicategorical) and Resource. Current coaching openings in varsity assistant football, JV Head Basketball, Track and other assistant opportunities. Please send resume to dholland@lexington1.net.

Evadale (TX): Head coach Mark Williams has announced his retirement.

Riviera Kaufer (TX): Kingsville HS (TX) offensive coordinator Joe Barron has been announced as the new head coach / athletic director.