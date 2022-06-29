High School Scoop - Wednesday June 29, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Tampa Leto (FL): Leto High School in Tampa, Fl is looking to add coaches for the 2022 season. We will consider all positions; however, priority will be given to Coaches with experience coaching and coordinating defense. We have multiple teaching opportunities on campus including PE/Hope. Please email HC Ron Perisee (Ronald.perisee@hcps.net) with your coaching and teaching resume, as well as references.

Fort Myers Cypress Lake (FL): Cypress Lake HS is currently looking for assistant football coaches. We are looking for high character experienced coaches that are willing to put in the time in and off season. Teaching positions available with possibly P.E. If interested, please reach out to Coach mendes josephame@leeschools.net.

Windermere (FL): Windermere High school Football is seeking qualified applicants for Varsity Wide Receivers Coach & Volunteer Freshman/JV Coach. Windermere has top notch academics with good facilities, and great kids. Qualified candidates preferably have coaching and playing experience at the high school level or beyond. Needs: Positive energy, development of players, team 1st individual with ability to oversee/contribute to all various aspects of the program and practices humility. Interested applicants should e-mail their resume and letter of interest to Athletic Director, Russell Williams Russell.Williams@ocps.net & Head Coach, Riki Smith Riki.Smith@ocps.net.