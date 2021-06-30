High School Scoop - Wednesday June 30, 2021

Anniston (AL): Anniston HS is looking to add quality assistant coaches on both sides of the ball. Teaching positions are open currently in Secondary History and Special Ed and other certified secondary classes. Interested candidates should contact Coach Bradley Ball via email at ballb@anniston.k12.al.us ACS has a very competitive teacher salary.

Hallsville (TX): Haslet Eaton (TX) offensive coordinator Josh Strickland has been named the new head coach.

Red Oak (TX): Matt Stepp tweets that the head coaching job is open as head coach Micahel Quintero is expected to take a new head coaching job in Texas.

Perry Hall (Baltimore, MD): Perry Hall HS is looking for experienced varsity-level assistant coaches at various positions (DB, LB, DL, RB, WR, QB). All coordinator positions are filled. We are a 4A school (largest classification) and compete in Baltimore County, located about 20 min. NE of Baltimore City. The Gators posted a 3-2 record during an abbreviated spring football season. BCPS is a large county with many teaching positions available (unfortunately none in our building). Teaching positions can be viewed here https://www.applitrack.com/bcps/onlineapp/. Any interested applicants send resume' to Head Coach, Luke Ethington at lethington@bcps.org.

Crystal River (FL): Crystal River is looking for a defensive coordinator with Physical Education certification. The opportunity to coach additional sports is available if interested. Please submit your resume to Head Coach Cliff Lohrey at lohreyc@citrusschools.org to express interest.