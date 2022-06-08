High School Scoop - Wednesday June 8, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Maypearl (TX): Co-offensive coordinator Adam Olson has been promoted to head coach and athletic director.

Vestaburg (MI): Vestaburg HS, an 8-man program, is looking for energetic, loyal, and dedicated assistant coaches. Positions will be decided on needs for the program – coordinator roles for best fit. There are also multiple openings at Vestaburg Community School that include: MS Social Studies Teacher, HS Art/Graphic Design Teacher, HS Math Teacher, Elementary Paraprofessional, Alternative Ed Teacher, Alternative Ed Managers (2), Bus Driver, Elementary Dean of Students/SPED Coordinator/District MTSS Coordinator. School employment information and applications can be found here. If interested, please contact Athletic Director Troy Reedy at treedy@vcs-k12.net.

Frost (TX): Randy Fulton will not return for a fourth season leading the program, Carl Padilla tweets.

Ravenna (MI): Ravenna HS is looking to hire a PE teacher and strength coach with assistant coaching opportunities at kjawor@ravennaschools.org.

Lee County (GA): Lee County HS in Leesburg, GA is looking for an assistant football coach. Any teaching certification. If interested e-mail resume to fabriziode@lee.k12.ga.us.

Goose Creek (SC): Goose Creek HS has a B-Team Head Football opening and a Middle School PE job open. Interested candidates should be eligible to teach in SC, or be able to become eligible. Please contact Head Football Coach Jason Winstead at: winsteadj@bcsdschools.net

Creekside (Jacksonville, FL): Creekside HS is looking for a Varsity TE Coach or a JV coach.We will have a PE/Health job to go with this position. Starting teacher salary is 48k. Creekside is an “A” rated school in St. Johns County. All interested applicants please send your resume, areas of certifications and references to Sean McIntyre at sean.mcintyre@stjohns.k12.fl.us .

Fort Mill (SC): Fort Mill HS is looking for an Offensive Skill Coach (RB or WR) and Defensive best fit. Fort Mill is located right over the border from Charlotte, NC and is one of the best school districts in South Carolina. Teacher openings are Soc Studies, Business, SPED, and ISS. Assistant Football stipends are $5800 right now and teacher salary schedules are posted at here. If interested please email HC Rob McNeely at mcneelyr@fortmillschools.org with a resume & references.

Powers Catholic (Flint, MI): Powers Catholic HS is looking for three Varsity Assistant Coaches. 2 Defensive Assistants (Either DL, LB or DBs) possible coordinator responsibilities and Special Teams Coordinator. Small stipend is available and potential openings in the building in the Fall. Powers Catholic has made three trips to the state finals since 2005 and has a rich tradition and talented athletes. Please forward resume and materials to dburton@powerscatholic.org

Angelo Football Clinic: Join us in person or online June 9th - 11th for the renowned Angelo Football Clinic. The 2022 schedule is loaded with great speakers and talks tailored to helping you become a better ball coach.

Sumner (Riverview, FL): Sumner HS is currently searching for a quarterbacks coach. We are a third year program that went 7-1 in our first year and won the district in the second year of competition. Currently the largest school in Hillsborough county. This qualified person will have tremendous input on the game plan as well as other duties to advance their knowledge and abilities. Teaching job may be available in the fall. If interested, contact Alonzo Ashwood at Alonzo.ashwood@hcps.net.

Hiram (GA): Hiram HS, located NW of Atlanta, is looking for a TE/OL, CB, or best fit coach for this fall. Teaching positions available Social Studies, Math, Science and Special Ed. Please email resumes to pfominaya@paulding.k12.ga.us.

Louisville Trinity (KY): Louisville Trinity HS has an opening for a varsity offensive assistant, best fit will be the hire. There is a full-time Social Studies position available. Trinity is a storied program with 27 state championships that plays a national schedule. Trinity offers a work environment of excellence for teachers and coaches. This will be filled by the end of the month, no phone calls. Please send all resumes to head coach Jay Cobb at cobb@trinityrocks.com.

Barron Collier (FL): Barron Collier HS has an immediate opening for a Defensive Line coach with Teaching openings in Biology, English and Business Eduaction. We are looking for self-motivated, dependable, hardworking quality teacher/ coaches who are interested in the year-round development of our young people. There are also sub varsity positions available with the opportunity to coach multiple sports. Perfect for young coaches looking to get into coaching/ teaching profession or the recently retired with gas still left in their tank. If interested please contact Head Coach Mark Jackson at jacksm3@collierschools.com.

Claiborne (TN): Claiborne HS is looking for teachers who also want to join a tight-knit, hardworking football staff committed to helping the student-athletes in the program. Expected positions include Math, English, Spanish, and Guidance, Middle School Science (7th Grade) with other positions that could come open as the school year ends. Also, coaching positions are available in wrestling and track. If you're interested, contact head coach Nathan Medlin with your resume and current references to nathan.medlin@claibornecsd.org.

Life Oak Cliff (Dallas, TX): Life Oak Cliff HS is seeking certified teachers (History or Business is preferred). Out-of-state teachers must have standard certification in their content area. Varsity QB Coach is open and air raid experience is preferred. Starting teaching salary for fully certified candidates with zero experience is $56,500, and varsity coaching stipend is $5,000. Second sport experience in basketball or softball is a plus. Interested candidates should email Head Coach Cole Orrick cole.orrick@lifeschools.net.

Vernon (FL): Vernon HS is seeking assistant coaches. Several teaching positions as well as Para positions will be available. Looking for best fit but Coordinating Opportunities for the right candidate. Please contact HFC/AD Trey Pike at treypike11@yahoo.com.

Dacula (GA): Dacula HS has an opening on our varsity staff. Best fit for our staff. Teaching spot is PE. Dacula is a 7A program in Gwinnett County. (Suburb of Atlanta) Please email resumes to Casey.vogt@gcpsk12.org

Windermere (FL): Windermere High school Football is seeking qualified applicants for Varsity Defensive Coordinator, Varsity Offensive Line & Head JV Coach. Windermere has top notch academics with good facilities, and great kids. Qualified candidates preferably have coaching and playing experience at the high school level or beyond. Extensive work on the defensive side of the ball, great teacher and communicator on the OL and JV Head Coach looking to grow to the next level. Needs: Positive energy, development of players, team 1st individual with ability to oversee/contribute to all various aspects of the program and practices humility. Interested applicants should e-mail their resume and letter of interest to Athletic Director, Russell Williams Russell.Williams@ocps.net & Head Coach, Riki Smith Riki.Smith@ocps..net.

Strong Rock Christian (Locus Grove, GA): Strong Rock Christian School in Locust Grove, GA is looking for an energetic, hard-working, committed Coach to fill out our High School Athletic staff. The ability to coach multiple sports will required. We will have a teaching position in High School English, teaching certification is preferred but will consider individuals willing to obtain certification post hire. Applicants must agree with the Christian values and standards that accompany our school and its mission. If you have any questions regarding the position, please contact Associate Athletic Director Gary Schofield at gschofield@strong-rock.com.

Timber Creek (Erial, NJ): Timber Creek HS has an opening for a Defensive Coordinator position. Coordinator experience is preferred but not required. There are anticipated teaching positions becoming available for the fall. Please send resumes to Head Football Coach, Brian Wright at bwright@bhprsd.org.

Godby (Tallahassee, FL): Godby HS is looking to hire an assistant football coach preferably an (Offensive Line) coach that is certified in PE. ONLY coaches who are certified in PE in the state of Florida are encouraged to respond! Please send your resumes to Head Coach DeMario Jones at jonesd10@leonschools.net

Goleman (FL): Goleman Senior HS is looking for a varsity game on 9/1 or 9/2. We can host or travel. Contact Head Coach Ariel Cribeiro at acribeiro@dadeschools.net.

Woodville (TX): Come be a part of Texas High School Football! Woodville HS is a successful AAA-I program located in Southeast Texas. We are currently looking for a varsity QB OR varsity DB coach that can teach HS social studies. YOU DO NOT HAVE TO BE A CERTIFIED TEACHER (though it would help). This is a full time position and you will have your own room. Starting pay is well north of 50K. If interested, email your resume to ty.robinson@woodvilleeagles.org.

Dublin (GA): Dublin HS is looking to add a Running Back Coach in our Wing T System. Available Teaching position is ISS and we can accept any certification for this position. We are a Charter School System and can also accept applicants that hold a BS degree but not teacher certification. If interested please send a cover letter & resume to roger.holmes@dcsirish.com. Must be able to relocate in 1 month.