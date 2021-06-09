High School Scoop - Wednesday June 9, 2021

Gladstone (OR): Gladstone HS has an immediate opening for our Head Football coaching position. Located just South East of Portland, Oregon. Gladstone has had tremendous success on the football field and has been a playoff team regularly. Posted until filled but would prefer to start interviews as soon as possible. Here is a link to the job description and how to apply.

Crystal River (FL): Crystal River HS is looking for a Defensive Coordinator w/PE (HOPE classes) certification. While not required, the opportunity to coach additional sports is available. Please submit your resume to Head Coach Cliff Lohrey at lohreyc@citrusschools.org to express your interest."

Tomball (TX): Tomball HS (6A) located in Tomball, Texas, on the north side of Houston, is seeking a running backs coach. Applicants must be certified in Social Studies or Special Education in the state of Texas currently or in a state where certifications are transferrable. Pay range is $63,000-$75,000 dependent upon experience. Tomball ISD is one of the top rated academic districts in the Houston area and has made a commitment to athletics with a $50 million dollar football facility to open in the fall of 2021. Interested applicants should contact Head Football Coach, Kevin Flanigan, via email at KevinFlanigan@tomballisd.net

Cheyenne (NV): Cheyenne HS is looking for coaches. We have several teaching positions available including 2 PE and a Health. If interested email Head Coach Jared Bennett your resume: bennej6@nv.ccsd.net

Lompoc (CA): Lompoc HS located in Lompoc, CA still has several openings on campus and within the district (both teaching and non-teaching) Coaching positions TBD. Coaches that coach multiple sports are highly encouraged to apply. Jobs can be found on edjoin.com and coaching resumes can be sent to jones.andrew@lusd.org

Pine-Richland (PA): Pine-Richland HS, located approximately 30 minutes north of Pittsburgh, is currently seeking qualified candidates for the position of 1st Varsity Assistant Coach - Defensive Coordinator. Pine-Richland is coming off a 5A Pennsylvania State Championship season in 2020 with high expectations for the upcoming 2021 season. Head Coach - Steve Campos - is looking for defensive-focused coaches who are committed to developing student-athletes’ skillsets on and off the football field. If interested, please send your resume and letter of interest to the Director of Athletics, T.J. Salopek, at tsalopek@pinerichland.org. You can learn more about the specific openings and submit your application online using this link.

Osceola Fundamental (FL): Osceola Fundamental HS is looking for a coach that is best fit either side of the ball for our football staff. We currently have a math position and other possibilities this summer. If interested, please email resume to Head Coach Cody Montgomery at montgomerych@pcsb.org and apply online for math position.

Hug (Reno, NV): Hug HS in Reno, Nevada is looking for experienced and dedicated football coaches who are committed to a year round program. Positions are flexible, but specifically looking for either an OL coach or QB coach. We have teaching openings in several areas, including Math and PE. If interested, please contact Mike Gravier at Michael.gravier@washoeschools.net.

Woodville (TX): Woodville HS has a varsity coaching position available that can start immediately. Woodville is located in SE Texas near Beaumont and Houston. Looking to hire the best available coach we can find. This is a full-time position that will be around 50K for a first-year coach, the second sport is negotiable. Teaching possibilities are biology or chemistry, must have a science background. You must be a college graduate and if not a certified teacher you must be admitted to an alternative certification program in Texas. You must possess or be willing to attain a Texas CDL. Interested applicants can email their resume to Timothy.bennett@woodvilleeagles.org

Pine-Richland (PA): Pine-Richland, located in western Pennsylvania (Gibsonia) approximately 30 minutes north of Pittsburgh, is currently seeking qualified candidates for the positions of Varsity Assistant Coaches - Defensive Line, Linebackers, Secondary, Receivers, and Running Backs. Pine-Richland is coming off a 5A Pennsylvania State Championship season in 2020 with high expectations for the upcoming 2021 season. Head Coach - Steve Campos - is looking for offensive and defensive-focused coaches who are committed to developing student-athletes’ skillsets on and off the football field. If interested, please send your resume and letter of interest to the Director of Athletics, T.J. Salopek, at tsalopek@pinerichland.org. You can learn more about the specific openings and submit your application online using this link.

Camden (SC): Camden HS is looking for a 2021 football game Week 3 (Sept 10) or Week 5 (Sept 24). We are a AAA public high school in the Midlands of SC. Contact HFC Brian Rimpf if available 252-258-7102 at Brian.rimpf@kcsdschools.net.

Aurora Central Catholic (IL): Aurora Central Catholic is looking to fill two varsity offensive positions – OL and WRs. These are stipend positions with the possibility of teaching assignments in Math and Social Studies, as well. If interested, please contact Coach John Belskis at jbelskis@auroracentral.com.