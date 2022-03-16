High School Scoop - Wednesday March 16, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Pine Bluff (AR): Rod Stinson has resigned from the head coaching post after going 10-19 overall.

Wolcott (CT): Tony Bell, who has served as the defensive line coach under the previous three head coaches, has been elevated to head coach.

New Boston (TX): Head coach Justin Waltz has resigned, Matt Stepp shares.

East Grand Rapids (MI): Elkhart HS (IN) head coach Josh Shattuck has accepted the head coaching job.

Holton (MI): Former Ravenna HS (MI) defensive coordinator Tommy Moore is the new head coach of the Red Devils.

South Gwinnett (Snellville, GA): South Gwinnett HS in beautiful Snellville, GA is looking for a defensive ends coach. We have openings in SPED, Social Studies, Math, CTE, and Language Arts. We also have Paraprofessional openings. No PE openings. Please send resumes to sgcometfb@gmail.com.

Jupiter (FL): Jupiter HS is looking to add 1 best-fit Assistant Coach (all positions will be considered). We’re a new staff & would love to bring in a highly-motivated, energetic, and dependable Coach. At this time, teaching positions are available in Math & Foreign Language. Jupiter is located in Palm Beach County, just minutes from the Atlantic Ocean. Interested candidates please send cover letter, resume, & references to jkradman16@gmail.com.

Kingswood Oxford Academy (CT): Head coach JB Wells has taken the offensive coordinator job at US Coast Guard Academy.

White County (Cleveland, GA): White County HS is looking for an experienced strength and conditioning coach. This person will also have to coach football (need at linebacker). Teaching position includes an extended contract (20 extra days) and will also include a football stipend. If interested, send resumes to chad.bennett@white.k12.ga.us.

Ocean Lakes (VA): Ocean Lakes HS in Virginia Beach, VA is seeking highly qualified and highly motivated coaches to fill teaching and coaching positions. Coaching positions are available on offense and defense. Teaching positions in Math, PE, Electrical Engineering and Economics/Personal Finance are available. Email Coach Yeager with you’re a coaching resume as well as the teaching positions you would be able to fill. Interested coaches can contact James.yeager@vbschools.com.

Ashdown (AR): Ashdown HS is looking for a Varsity Game Sept 16 or Sept 23, 2022. We are located 17 Miles from Texarkana. Please contact Matt Richardson Head Coach at mrichardson@ashdownschools.org.

Booker T. Washington (New Orleans, LA): Booker T. Washington HS located in historic New Orleans, Louisiana is currently looking for assistant football coaches for the defensive side of the ball (specifically Defensive Backs Coach and Linebackers Coach) with Special Teams Coordinator duties available for the right candidate. There are a variety of positions available in the network, some positions within the building as well. The full list of open positions can be found via this link. All interested candidates send resumes to defensive coordinator Rahman Mcgill at rahmanmcgill@icloud.com.

Bishop Dunne (Dallas, TX): Bishop Dunne HS is looking for an assistant varsity Interior Defensive Line coach. No teaching job available , Stipend Only . Contact Head Coach Nathan Slaughter at nslaughter@bdcs.org.

Queen City Prep (Charlotte, NC): Queen City Prep in Charlotte NC is looking to fill its schedule with College teams only. The open dates are October 16th, 23rd and 28th. If necessary we can travel.. Please reach out to Coachwparker@gmail.com if interested.

Dixie County (FL): Dixie County HS, Cross City, FL is seeking a PE teacher/Assistant football coach. Position is currently open and we are looking for the best coach available, coordinator position available to the right candidate. Other stipends and coaching opportunities are available. Contact Head Coach Mark Lefebvre at marklefebvre@dixie.k12.fl.us

Stamford (CT): Stamford HS has named Danny Panapada as their new head coach. He previously served as head coach at Trinity Catholic HS (Stamford, CT).

Bryant (AR): Bryant HS in Bryant, Ar is looking for a game on 9/2 or 9/16, we will travel if needed. Please contact Head Coach Buck James at (870)-818-0050.

Hilliard (FL): Hilliard Middle Senior HS is looking for a home game Week 2(September 2). We are a 1A school with an enrollment of around 420. We have about 45 kids in our program grades 9-12. Contact Waylon Cox at coxwa@nassau.k12.fl.us if interested.