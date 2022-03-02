High School Scoop - Wednesday March 2, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Gulf Shores (AL): Former Colorado offensive line coach Mitch Rodrigue has joined Mark Hudspeth's staff at Gulf Shores. Rodrigue coached under Hudspeth for seven seasons at Louisiana.

Salado (TX): Tom Westerberg is the new head coach at Salado. Westerberg previously coached at Allen and Barbers Hill.

Belgrade (MT): Belgrade High School has named Steven Hunter their new head coach. Hunter Replaces Eric Kinnaman who retired after 15 seasons. Hunter has served as the program's defensive coordinator the last seven seasons. Belgrade High School also has two openings for assistant coaches that should be open by the end of the week. Check here for posting

Jefferson City (MO): Jefferson City HS has an Assistant Varsity Football Coach, Special Teams Coordinator (will coach WRs/DBs) vacancy. Certified to teach in Missouri or the ability to become certified in Missouri necessary. Send cover letter, resume & references to the Assistant Coach Tim Place at tim.place@jcschools.us.



Davenport Central (IA): Alex Berg has been promoted to head coach.

Travelers Rest (SC): Michael Lancaster has been promoted to head coach at Travelers Rest.

Corsicana (TX): Head coach Hal Wasson has stepped down.

North Canyon (AZ): North Canyon High School in Phoenix, AZ is looking for assistant coaches. Teaching positions are anticipated. A full-time equipment manager position may become available as well. Please email resumes to Head Coach Adam Beene at abeene@pvlearners.net.



Miami Coral Park (FL): Miami Coral Park Senior High School football program is looking to hire a Offensive Coordinator, Offensive Line, & QB coach for the 2022 football season. Full time jobs are available. The program will be available for interviews in Orlando during the Glazier Clinic, March 4th-6th. If you are interested please email your resume to Head Football Coach Vernon Wilder, III at vwilder3@dadeschools.net.

Hamilton-Wenham (MA): Tim Freiermuth has been named head coach.

Latta (SC): Latta High School in South Carolina, located 45 minutes from Myrtle Beach, is looking to add and assistant coach for the 2022 school year. The teaching position associated is middle school PE. Priority will be given to coaches willing to coach multiple sports. If interested please contact Head Football Coach Brandon Iseman by email (Brandon.iseman@lattavikings.com) or by phone (843-621-2056).

Mount de Sales Academy (GA): Mount de Sales Academy, an independent Catholic college preparatory school in Macon Georgia, is seeking applicants for an offensive line coach. Applicants must be able to teach math or science and preferably have AP or honors classroom experience. A second sport or strength and/or supervising strength and conditioning will be expected in the offseason. Additional coaching responsibilities with stipends are available. Please email your resume and cover letter to Head Coach Gray Yates: gray.yates@mountdesales.net.

Winslow (AZ): Winslow HS has an Assistant Football Coaching vacancy. Certified to teach in Arizona or the ability to become certified in Arizona preferred. Job openings in Math, Science & at the Elementary level. Send cover letter, resume & references to Head Football Coach Brandon Guzman, bguzman@wusd1.org.