High School Scoop - Wednesday March 23, 2022

Flowery Branch (GA): Flowery Branch is looking for best fit offensive and defensive coaches. Teaching slots are math, Co-teacher spot(s), along with two middle school co-taught SPED positions. Please contact jason.tester@hallco.org

Comstock Park (MI): Comstock Park HS is looking to hire 1-2 assistant coaches. Both sides of the ball a possibility. Looking for the best fit and its important that we find guys that will invest into our kids lives outside of football. Teaching openings at the high school include Social Studies, Science, Business Education. Education Technology, Technology and Design, and Math. Coaches fresh off college playing experience encouraged to apply. Interested candidates can send their resumes to dsamuels@cppschools.com. Teaching posts close on April 4th.

Emmett O'Brien (CT): Per source, head coach Zach Mihaly is not returning and the job has been posted.

Berkmar (GA): Berkmar HS is accepting applications for the Varsity Football Assistant Coaching positions. Positions: Defensive Coordinator, Special Teams Coordinator, and multiple offensive/defensive assistant positions. Three successful years as a position coach recommended for coordinator positions. Teaching openings at the high school include Social Studies, Math, and numerous PE positions. Please send a cover letter and resume to Head Coach Cole Meyer by email at Berkmarpatsfootball@gmail.com if you are interested. Community coaches not looking to work in the school building are also welcome to apply. Applications will be accepted until all positions are no longer available.

Onsted (MI): Assistant coach Aaron Amthor has been elevated to head coach. He replaces Dan Terryberry, who stepped down a few weeks ago.

Strong Rock Christian School (Locust Grove, GA): Strong Rock Christian School in Locust Grove, GA is looking for energetic, hard-working, committed Offensive Line Coach to fill out our High School Football staff. We will have teaching positions in High School Science, teaching certification is preferred but will consider individuals willing to obtain certification post hire. Applicants must agree with the Christian values and standards that accompany our school and its mission. If you have any questions regarding the position, please contact Head Football Coach Myron Jackson at mjackson@strong-rock.com . More information can be found via this link.

Creekview (Canton, GA): Creekview HS is looking for assistant football coaches. Teaching positions are Science and SPED Math. Cherokee County is a great place to live and raise a family. Teaching salary is highly competitive. Second sport would be wrestling. Interested applicants please send a resume to Trevor.Williams@cherokeek12.net

Clay (FL): Clay HS is looking for Varsity Offensive Assistant Coaches at OL and RB. Also looking for JV Coaches, possibly Head JV Coach. There will be teaching positions open but no PE jobs available. Must have a valid teaching certificate. Green Cove Springs, FL is a growing rural area outside of Jacksonville, FL and is 45 minutes from St. Augustine Beach. Clay High School has a rich tradition in winning and has gone 16-5 the past 2 seasons. We are looking for dedicated, energetic, and motivated coaches that are willing to help grow and maintain a year-round high school football program. This is a year round commitment with the expectation that candidates will participate in the off season program, spring football, and summer workouts. If interested, please contact Head Football Coach Kyle Kennard at (352) 494-3847 or send resume to kyle.kennard@myoneclay.net.

DeLand (FL): DeLand HS (FL) is in search of a high character, top-notch defensive assistant coach. Teaching positions are available, including PE. Send resume & references to HC Rick Darlington right away at coachrickdarlington@gmail.com.

Pinckney (MI): Pinckney HS is looking for a positive, high energy Varsity Offensive Line coach. We run a spread offense with inside and outside zone concepts. There is a possible High School PE/Health position for the fall of 2022. Interested candidates should email their resume and references to Head Coach Jason Carpenter, jcarp422@gmail.com and CC Athletic Director Brian Wardlow, bwardlow@pinckneypirates.org.

IMG Academy (FL): One of the nation's elite prep programs has their fourth head coach in four years.

Union Grove (GA): Union Grove HS in McDonough, GA (30 minutes south of Atlanta) is looking for Varsity football slots on both sides. We are looking for 2 on defense and 1 offensive skill position. Current teaching slots are Math, SpEd Science and SpEd Math, along with possible para slots. We also encourage those who want to be a community coach as well. If interested, send resume to HFC Casey Smith at Casey.smith@henry.k12.ga.us.

Maricopa (AZ): Maricopa HS is looking to hire Varsity Assistant coaches on both sides of the ball. Possible Varsity Pass Game Coordinator position available as well as Junior Varsity Head coach/Coordinator positions are open. Looking for guys who will cohesively work amongst our staff and students to help rebuild our football program. Maricopa High has various teaching positions open for the upcoming school year including PE, Social Studies, English, and ESS. We also have open positions at Two Middle Schools nearby within our school district in All departments. Interested candidates please send resumes to trutherford@musd20.org.