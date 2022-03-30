High School Scoop - Wednesday March 30, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

QwikCut: The best deal in video analysis just got better. Bundle multiple varsity sports at your school and receive sub-varsity FREE! Make the switch & save!

Otsego (OH): Toledo Central Catholic HS (OH) offensive coordinator Josh Lindke has accepted the head coaching job at Otsego.

Berkmar (GA): Berkmar HS in Gwinnett County is accepting applications for the Varsity Football Offensive Assistant Coaching positions. Teaching openings at the high school include Social Studies, Math, and PE positions. Please send a cover letter and resume to Head Coach Cole Meyer by email at Berkmarpatsfootball@gmail.com if you are interested. Community coaches not looking to work in the school building are also welcome to apply. Applications will be accepted until all positions are no longer available.

William T. Dwyer (Palm Beach Gardens, FL): William T. Dwyer HS is seeking an offensive line coach. Candidate must be willing to give a year-round commitment. All year weight room training, skill development, staff meetings, weekly game film breakdown, camps, etc. Teaching positions are potentially available. Preference will be given to those that are certified to teach in Florida or reside in Florida. Please send resumes with references to:

John I. Leonard (Greenacres, FL): John I. Leonard HS located in Greenacres, FL is looking to fill its QB, WR, and TE coaching vacancies. We currently have teaching positions in science, math, English, and ESE available on campus. If you are interested please email your resume to HC Austin Van Es at austin.vanes@palmbeachschools.org

Lucy Beckham (Mount Pleasant, NC): Lucy Beckham HS has a Varsity wide receivers assistant coach position open. All teaching positions are available except PE. We are looking to hire coaches/teachers as we expand to 12th grade next year. Lucy Beckham High is a 2nd year school located outside of Charleston and 10 mins from Isle of Palms. We value coaches with great experience so if interested please contact Head Coach Jamel Smith at jamel_smith@charleston.k12.sc.us.

Hermitage (VA): Hermitage HS, the 2021 5C regional championship Runner-Up, is looking to for quality JV Offensive and Defensive Line Coaches. Also looking for a strength and conditioning Coach that has experience in developing an off-season program and in-season lifting schedule. Please contact Coach Jean-Pierre @ tjpierre1@henrico.k12.va.us.

Worth County (GA): Worth County HS in Sylvester,Ga is looking for an offensive assistant. Applicants must hold or be able attain a certificate in science or ELA. Interested applicants should send their resume to Jeff Hammond at jhammond@worthschools.net.

Northeast (St. Petersburg, FL): Northeast HS is looking for a week 4 or week 9 home game. We are willing to do a two year deal and travel away to you the following year to play. If interested, please contact jacobamoore21@gmail.com.