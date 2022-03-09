High School Scoop - Wednesday March 9, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

QwikCut: The best deal in video analysis just got better. Bundle multiple varsity sports at your school and receive sub-varsity FREE! Make the switch & save!

Pinckney (MI): Per source, Fremont HS (MI) head coach Jason Carpenter has accepted the head coaching job.

Elkhart (IN): Head coach Josh Shattuck has stepped down after five seasons leading the team.

Somerset Area (PA): Somerset Area has elevated Jeff Urban to the head coaching job. Urban has spent time as an assistant under the last three head coaches for the program.

Dubuque (IA): Dubuque Senior HS has a vacancy for the Head Football position for the 2022 season. Dubuque Senior is one of two high schools in the Dubuque Community School District (2 HS, 3 MS, 12 Elementary schools) in Dubuque, Iowa. Enrollment is in the highest class in Iowa (5A). Teaching positions are unknown at this time, but interested candidates can contact Brent Cook, AD (bcook@dbqschools.org) or fill out the job application via this link.

Stall (SC): Stall HS is looking to add assistant coaches for Varsity, Sub Varsity and Middle school football who are dedicated to teaching, coaching student athletes and helping them grow. Offense and Defensive positions available. All certifications will be considered. Contact Ben Lailson at Benjamin_lailson@charleston.k12.sc.us .

Midland Valley (Aiken, SC): Midland Valley HS is looking to add 2 coaches to their staff. Preference will be given to coaches with QB and DB experience. We will have openings in Business, Social Studies, Science, Art, and possible ISS position. All interested candidates should email resumes to HFC Earl Chaptman at echaptman@acpsd.net. Looking to have guys hired before spring practice in May.

Clearwater (FL): Clearwater Academy is seeking varsity football games for the 2022 season! $5,000 game stipend included as well as your team being featured by Sports Illustrated in a pre game show. Interested programs can contact davidfeldman81@gmail.com.

Rockledge (FL): Rockledge HS is currently looking to fill two assistant Varsity football coaching positions. Looking for skill position coaches on both sides of the ball, possible special team’s coordinator position. Please send resume to Coach Younger at younger.wayne@brevardschools.org.

Merrillville (IN): Merrillville High School located in NW Indiana has an OL Coach Position opening. Teaching positions excepted in most subject areas except PE and other potential openings at the Middle School. Coaching stipend is $6800. Merrillville competes in the 6A level and has gone 40-9 over past 4 seasons making it to the state semi-finals in 2019, 2020, and 2021 with an enrollment of 2000 students located 45 minutes from Chicago. Interested candidates can email Head Coach Brad Seiss at bseiss@mvsc.k12.in.us.

Myers Park (NC): Myers Park HS is looking for a game August 26th. Home game is preferred but willing to travel if needed. Please send email to luthera.whitson@cms.k12.nc.us if interested.

Lafayette (Lexington, KY): Lafayette HS is currently looking for assistant coaches for the upcoming season. Defensive Line and Defensive Backs are the current openings on staff. It is not yet known what teaching positions will be available in the building. Paraprofessionals are encouraged to apply. If you have interest please contact one of the following: Head Coach Jon Lawson at jon.lawson@fayette.kyschools.us.

Ultimate Strike Plate: When looking at today’s football players, regardless of age, weight or type of football program, consistent and powerful hand placement/striking techniques are key to maximizing the athlete’s potential. The Ultimate Striking Machine is being used by 80% of Power 5 College football and 25/32 NFL Teams... Because it works!

Damonte Ranch (NV): Damonte Ranch HS is now accepting applications for the position of head coach for football. Damonte Ranch is a comprehensive public high school located in Reno, Nevada with a student population of 2000. Interested applicants should apply via this link. Please attach a letter of intent, and resume. Only fully completed applications containing a letter of intent and resume will be accepted. Candidates will be screened and finalists will be identified for interviews in late March. It is anticipated that the position will be filled and named prior to April 1, 2022. Interested candidates with questions can email AD Jeff Thiede at jthiede@washoeschools.net with any questions. This position closes on 3/27/22.

South Bend Riley (IN): Darrick Lee, who has coached in a number of roles for the program the past five seasons, has been elevated to head coach.