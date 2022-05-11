High School Scoop - Wednesday May 11, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

McAleter (OK): McAleter HS has an assistant position opening best fit, 2nd Sport required. Wrestling experience is a plus but not required. Must be a certified teacher as well as willing to obtain or currently have a CDL. We have good facilities as well as pay competitively and pay for your insurance and retirement. If interested please reach out to head coach Forrest Mazey at fmazey@gmail.com.

Hempfield Area (PA): Hempfield Area HS located in Greensburg, PA about 33 miles southeast of Pittsburgh, is looking to fill the position of Varsity Assistant Coach (WR ‘s and/or DB’s). The position does not include a teaching position but there are several openings within the district. Interested candidates, please contact Head Coach Mike Brown at brownm@hasdpa.net

Parma Western (Jackson, IL): Parma Western HS in Jackson, MI has an opening at the sub varsity level with the possibility of a sub varsity coordinator role. We field a freshman and a junior varsity team at the sub varsity level. There are numerous teaching positions open within our district for next school year. Please email Head Coach Nick Rulewicz at nick.rulewicz@wsdpanthers.org with any inquiries.

Lincoln Park (Chicago, IL): Lincoln Park HS has multiple openings for the upcoming season. All positions will be considered but Defensive Coordinator, Offensive Line Coach, and Head JV coach are priority. Please email rickludwig1919@gmail.com with your resume and position you are interested in. Open teaching positions can be found via this link.

Morton Ranch (Katy, TX): Morton Ranch HS is in search of a football coach (best available fit) with a second sport of baseball. The teaching field is Composite Social Studies or Math. Please send resumes to AC/HFC Ron Counter at ronaldacounter@katyisd.org

Youngstown Chaney (OH): Youngstown Chaney HS currently has offensive and defensive coaching positions available. Possible coordinator position for the right fit. We will have certified and non-certified positions in the building/district, including PE. Please send resume, references or questions to seth.antram@gmail.com.

Noblesville (IN): Noblesville HS is looking to fill positions for this upcoming football season. We are looking to fill positions at both the varsity and freshman level. We have several teaching (English and Special Education) and support staff openings in the high school which can be found at via this link. Interested candidates, please contact Head Coach Dave Sharpe at dave_sharpe@nobl.k12.in.us.

Richland (TN): Richland HS, located in Lynnville Tennessee has an opening for at least one coach. OL experience is preferred, but all positions will be considered. All teaching certifications will be considered as well. Please contact head coach Nick Patterson at npatterson@gcboe.us for more information.

Orangeburg-Wilkinson (SC): Orangeburg Wilkinson located forty minutes from Columbia SC and an hour from Charleston SC is accepting applications for assistant varsity football coaching vacancies for the 2022-2023 school year. Teaching openings Physical Education, 2 Teacher assistants, English, Drivers Education, and Special Education. Please complete an online job application with Orangeburg County Schools or attend a job fair on May 21 from 10 am to 2 pm. . Send resume to orangeburgwilkinsonfootball@gmail.com.

Gateway (FL): Gateway HS, located in Fort Myers, FL has open teaching and assistant football coaching positions for the 2022-23 school year. Teaching positions open are: Science and ESE. Coaching positions open are: Wide Receivers and Defensive Backs. Preference and stipends will be given to coaches who can work on campus, assist with summer/off-season workouts, and assist in other sports. Opportunity available for applicants to possibly be head coach or coordinator of freshman team. Those wanting a teaching position must be able to pass an FTCE subject area test to hold temporary certificate if coming from out of state. Many other jobs available outside of teaching available on campus. We are looking for flexible, open-minded coaches that are players-first focused. All experience levels are welcome. If you are married to a specific scheme or training regimen and un-willing to learn from others, or try new things, please do not apply! Interested applicants please reach out to head football coach Cullen O’Brien at cullenjo@leeschools.net with a resume a statement of interest.

Benton Harbor (MI): Benton Harbor HS is looking for a scrimmage before the start of the 2022 season. We are willing to host or travel. Please contact head coach Sheldon Nelson at (269) 519-3220.