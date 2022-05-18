High School Scoop - Wednesday May 18, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Palatka (FL): Palatka high school is looking for assistant coaches and have these positions available in school: PE (2), HS English, Para Professional (5), Reading, ESE, HS Social Studies, Science , No coordinator positions, just position coaches and best fit for program. Please send resumes to pturner@my.putnamschools.org.

Bullard (TX): Bullard TX HS is looking to for an opponent for our annual Warrior Bowl game for 2022 season. This will take place on August 26th or 27th. Brook Hill has an enrollment of 250 student and is located 12 miles south of Tyler in East Texas. Previously we have hosted teams from Florida and California. The visiting team will enjoy an experience including a service project, war museum tour, banquet and game. We are looking for school with similar enrollment. Please contact Scott Ryle at sryle@brookhill.org

Berry Academy (NC): Berry Academy is looking for an Offensive Line Coach/Run Game Coordinator. Positions available in the building, possible PE opening. Berry Academy is a magnet technology school located right outside of Uptown Charlotte and competes at the highest level (4A) in North Carolina. Please Contact Head Coach, Andrew Howard with your resume and information if interested at andrew.howard@cms.k12.nc.us.

Appalachee (Bethlehem, GA): Apalachee HS in Bethlehem, GA is looking for best fit football coach. Preferable needs are WR, DL, OLB or ILB. NO coordinator spots available! Must be certified or able to obtain Georgia certification in Social Studies, ELA, and Special Education. Out of state applicants encouraged to apply! Please send resume to AHC, Mike Hancock at robert.hancock@barrow.k12.ga.us

Newaygo (MI): Sources tell FootballScoop that head coach / athletic director Mike Allison has stepped down.

Regis Jesuit (Aurora, CO): Regis Jesuit is looking for a varsity DB coach and lower-level coaches. There are a few teaching positions open in Theology, Math, English, social studies and 1 PE opening that will fill fast. Visit the Regis Jesuit High School website, scroll to the bottom for employment to apply for the teaching positions. If you are interesting in coaching and/or teaching, please email Head Coach Danny Filleman at dfilleman@regisjesuit.com. We are also looking for a Head Track Coach if interested.

Prince George County (VA): Prince George County, VA Class 5A, Has an opening for a Middle School Health/PE Teacher and two openings for assistant football coaches. Prince George competes in the highly competitive Central District south of Richmond. Positions of emphasis will be Wide Receivers, Linebackers, Special Teams Coordinator, Recruiting Coordinator. Coaching Stipends begin at $3,400.00 and step 0 experience starting salary is $51,311.0 . Reach out to Head Coach Scott Girolmo at sgirolmo.wnec@gmail.com.

Life Oak (Dallas, TX): Life Oak Cliff HS, located 10 minutes from downtown Dallas, TX, is seeking a Varsity Position Coach (QB/WR/DB) and Potential Boys’ S&C Coordinator. Teaching load for S&C Coordinator could be elective classes and both boys’ athletic periods. History and SPED Certifications should also apply. Starting teaching salary with zero experience is $54,500, and varsity coaching stipend is $5,000. Interested candidates should email Head Coach Cole Orrick cole.orrick@lifeschools.net.

Jupiter (FL): Jupiter HS is looking to add 1 best-fit Assistant Coach (all positions will be considered). We’re a new staff & would love to bring in a highly-motivated, energetic, and dependable Coach. At this time, teaching positions are available in Math, Social Studies, & Foreign Language. Jupiter is located in Palm Beach County, just minutes from the Atlantic Ocean. Interested candidates please send cover letter, resume, & references to Jason.Kradman@palmbeachschools.org

Lamar (SC): Lamar HS has varsity coaching positions open. Teaching positions for the 2022-2023 school year include Social Studies, Biology, and Special Ed. Coaching Supplement can range from 30-50 extra days of your daily pay rate. Please email resume’s to head coach Josh Pierce at coachjpierce@gmail.com if interested.

Clearwater Academy (FL): Clearwater Academy is seeking varsity football games for the 2022 season, either home or away games on 8/19, 8/29, 9/9, and a home game for 10/28. Generous game stipend available! Please contact David Feldman assistant head coach at davidfeldman81@gmail.com.

Lafayette Jefferson (IN): Lafayette Jefferson HS has an immediate opening on the varsity defensive staff. We are ideally looking for coach with experience defensive backs, but we are open to shifting our staff based off of candidates background and experience. The only current teaching opening at Jeff is Special Education. We are coming off of a 7-4 season and return 16 starters. We compete in Indiana's largest conference (6A) and have some of the nicest facilities in all of the Midwest. Interested applicants can send their resume and references to HC Pat Shanley at pshanley@lsc.k12.in.us.

Mountain Pointe (Phoenix, AZ): Mountain Pointe is looking for a Varsity Defensive Coordinator. Previous DC just took a college position. Teaching positions open in PE, Science and CTE. Please email Head Football Coach, Eric Lauer, elauer@tempeunion.org and Athletic Director, Aaron Frana, afrana@tempeunion.org with interest.

Fort Mill (SC): Fort Mill HS is looking for an Off skill coach and Defensive best fit. Openings are Soc Studies and SPED. Fort Mill is located right outside of Charlotte and competes at the highest level (5A) in South Carolina. Please Contact Rob McNeely with your resume and information if interested at mcneelyr@fortmillschools.org.

Youngker (AZ): Youngker HS located in the fastest growing city in Arizona has paid stipend openings for varsity level coaches on the offensive side of the ball, WR, RB, QB and DL. New staff, with on campus positions available (No PE) in the Buckeye Union High School district www.buhsd.org. Youngker HS enrollment is increasing, our coaching staff is all new, we are looking to add coaches who will help turn around the Roughrider football program. Contact Head Coach Josh Sekoch at coachsekoch@gmail.com.