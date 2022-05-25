High School Scoop - Wednesday May 25, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Baker (AL): Baker HS is currently seeking assistant coaches for RB’s, DB’s, and S&C. There are teaching openings next year in just about everything except PE. If interested, please contact Head Coach Steve Normand at snormand@mcpss.com.

Ridgeland (Rossville, GA): Ridgeland HS is looking for assistant coaches on both sides of the ball. OL is a priority along with best fit on either side. We have openings in PE and SPED inclusion. Please send resume to craigpritchett@walkerschools.org if interested in applying.

Ramapo (Franklin Lakes, NJ): Ramapo HS in Franklin Lakes, NJ has an anticipated opening for its Varsity Offensive and Defensive line position. This is a paid position. If you are interested please send resumes to Head Coach Mike DeFazio at mdefazio@rih.org.

Mountain Pointe (Phoenix, AZ): Mountain Pointe HS is searching for a Varsity defensive coordinator after our defensive coordinator recently accepted a College Position. Teaching positions available: SPED: Cross Cat (1.0), Parapros (4.0), SPED Math (1.0), CTE: Sports and Med (.4), Graphics and yearbook (1.0), Fine Arts: Drawing and Painting/Photo (.8), PE: Boys and/or Girls PE (1.0), Science: Integrated/Bio (1.0), Nurse (1.0), Security (3.0). If interested, please contact athletic director Aaron Frana at afrana@tempeunion.org and Head Football Coach, Eric Lauer at elauer@tempeunion.org.

Sequpyah (Miadisonville, TN): Sequoyah HS is looking for a football assistant coach. Teaching positions available in math, biology, and special ed. Contact Derrick Vestal at derrickvestal@gmail.com

Catholic (Baton Rouge, LA): Catholic HS is seeking a qualified HISTORY TEACHER for the role of Defensive Line Coach or best available Defensive Assistant. We are looking for the best human being available that loves kids, is a great role model, loves the game of football, and educating young people. We are a rigorous academic institution and applicants must be passionate about their role as a TEACHER and a coach. Please send resumes to HC David Simoneaux at dsimoneaux@catholichigh.org.







