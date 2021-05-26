High School Scoop - Wednesday May 26, 2021

Wednesday May 26, 2021

Valdosta (GA): Former Vols assistant Shelton Felton will lead the program on an interim basis for the season, marking the official end of Rush Propst's one controversy-filled year leading the program.

Flushing (MI): Longtime defensive coordinator Marcus Endicott has been named head coach.

University School (FL): Head coach Daniel Luque is stepping down after 15 seasons with the program. He steps away with an impressive 132-39 record and two state titles.

Vestavia Hills (AL): Vestavia Hills HS, located near Birmingham, is seeking a varsity defensive assistant that has ELA certification on their teaching certificate. Varsity experience of coaching DBs or LBs is preferred. All candidates must be willing to coach a 2nd sport. If interested, please send resume and references to the Head Coach Sean Calhoun at calhouns@vestavia.k12.al.us.

Grace Bretheren (CA): Tom Coate has been announced as the new head coach. Coate most recently compiled a 37-7 record as the head coach at Chadwick School (CA).

Southeast Raleight Magnet (NC): Southeast Raleigh Magnet HS is looking for offensive assistant coaches that are committed to year around program building. Teaching positions open in science, English, math, CTE and special education- teachers must be certified. We also have TA/IA positions open as well. Please email resumes to ecampbell2@wcpss.net if interested.

St. Thomas More (CT): Head coach Jason Manson, a former Iowa quarterback, has accepted the director of player development position with the Hawkeyes.

Bedford (Cleveland, OH): Bedford HS is searching for an assistant football coach, primarily someone with Defensive Back experience. Currently we have a science position and other positions in the school are available. Please submit your resume to Head Coach Charles Saulter at Csaulter26@gmail.com to express interest.

North Rowan (NC): North Rowan HS is seeking qualified individuals to be Assistant Varsity Coaches on the defensive side of the ball and also coordinating opportunities. North Rowan is located in Spencer, NC which is 45 miles north of Charlotte. All defensive coaching positions will be considered. The teaching positions available will be Social Studies, Teaching Assistant and Middle School Physical Education. Positions do not require you to work in the building. If interested send resume’ to Head Football Nygel Pearson at NygelPearson77@gmail.com.

Calumet New Tech (IN): Cody French, who had accepted the head coaching job at Niles HS (MI) earlier this off season, has accepted the head coaching job.

Hoke County (Raeford, NC): Hoke County HS is searching for a passionate, energetic and fundamentally sound offensive line coach / PE teacher positions for the 2021 fall season. Please email your resume / references to George Small, HFC @ george.small@hcs.k12.nc.us. No phone calls please.

Wayne County (GA): Wayne County HS is in search of an offensive coach to work with the running backs or quarterbacks. Teaching position is Elementary P.E. Please text HC Ken Cribb at 912-424-4348.

Gallatin (TN): Gallatin HS is looking for an offensive and defensive assistant with teaching certifications in Physical Science or Math. If interested please contact head coach Chad Watson at Chadrick.watson@sumnerschools.org.

Hamilton County (McLeansboro, IL): Hamilton County Jr./Sr. HS, located 65 miles from Evansville, IN and 100 miles from St. Louis, MO is looking to hire a head football coach along with high school Physical Education/Health duties. We are looking for a candidate who has experience coaching and who can build positive relationships with kids. For more information, contact Travis McCollum, mccollumt@unit10.com.



Shaw (GA): Shaw HS has a possible opening for an assistant football coach that would also serve as Head Track Coach. Another sport is possible (likely baseball or basketball) Teaching position are SOCIAL STUDIES and SPED. ONLY. Must be able to obtain Georgia Teaching Certification. Contact Al Pellegrino at coachpellegrinoal@gmail.com.