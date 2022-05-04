High School Scoop - Wednesday May 4, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

East Paulding (GA): East Paulding HS in Dallas, Ga. has openings for best coach/fit on a whole new staff. Teaching spots open are: Social Studies, Science, SPED and PE. Coaching positions are flexible for best fit, but searching for a DL, DB and offensive skill position coaches. Freshman coaching spots are also available. If interested, email Head Football Coach Chris Hirschfield at chirschfield4@gmail.com

Eastern View (VA): Eastern View HS in Culpeper, VA is looking for assistant coaches. We have openings at DL and RB, and JV HC is a possibility for the right candidate. We are a Classification 4, Region B school that returns 15 starters from last year. We have several open teaching and paraprofessional positions within the building for the 2022-2023 school year. Interested candidates should contact Brian Lowery at blowery@ccpsweb.org.

Satellite (FL): Satellite HS is looking for an Offensive Line Coach, We are looking for a PE Certified Teacher that has a background in Strength and Conditioning. The ideal candidate will have experience successfully coaching offensive line at the varsity level and experience as a weightlifting/strength coach - and be ready to start here on June 6th for our summer program. Satellite High School is coming off a 10 win season, we are a beachside school with an "A" rating. It is an ideal place to live, work, raise a family and be a part of a community that loves football. Please contact Head Coach Knox Robinson at robinson.knox@brevardschools.org. Please include resume/references.

Harvard Westlake (Los Angeles, CA): Harvard-Westlake HS is looking for a Middle School Head Coach and Assistants at all levels (including varsity) on both sides of the football. Located in the Hollywood Hills, H-W is annually ranked among the best private high schools in America featuring outstanding academic resources and top-notch athletic facilities. Coaches will have the opportunity to learn the ins-and-outs of the Air Raid Offense under our Offensive Coordinator Stan Bedwell. All positions pay a seasonal stipend. Interested candidates can send a letter of interest and resume to Head Coach Aaron Huerta at ahuerta@hw.com.

Spanish Fort (AL): Spanish Fort HS is looking for a Varsity defensive backs coach. Possible certified teaching positions include Math and Science. Please send a resume to cdsmith@bcbe.org if interested.

Natchitoches Central (LA): Natchitoches Central HS, located in Natchitoches, LA is looking for a defensive backs coach. 2nd sport flexible. Contact Head Coach James Wilkerson at james.wilkerson@npsb.la.



Life Oak (Dallas, TX): Life Oak Cliff HS, located 10 minutes from downtown Dallas, TX is seeking a Varsity WR Coach, Varsity DB Coach, and a MS Head Coach w/ second sport TBD. Teaching assignment would be 7th grade History, but other teaching candidates should also apply as other openings should occur soon. Must be able to obtain full certification in Texas (History 7-12). Out-of-state certified teachers can apply and certifications should transfer. Must be an outstanding classroom teacher with strong classroom management. Starting teaching salary with zero experience is $54,500, and varsity coaching stipend is $5,000. Interested candidates should email Head Coach Cole Orrick at cole.orrick@lifeschools.net.

Port Arthur Memorial (TX): Port Arthur Memorial is looking for a high energy, high motor interior DL coach. Starting pay 50k + Stipend (2nd Sport) Great Teaching Schedule Study Skills /ISS (Any Certification will do) Multiple DI’s, looking for player developer’s. Interested coaches can contact Brian.morgan@paisd.org.

Baldwin (Milledgeville, GA): Baldwin HS is looking for an Offensive Line Coach to complete our staff. We have Openings in Social Studies, Middle School PE, and Science. If interested send resume to Jamoski.ward@baldwin.k12.ga.us.