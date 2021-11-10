High School Scoop - Wednesday November 10, 2021

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Pickens (SC): Pickens HS is looking for quality assistant coaches. Defensive Coordinator is a possibility for the right fit. Pickens is a 4A school located 30 minutes from Clemson, 30 minutes from Greenville and 40 minutes south of Asheville NC. We offer very competitive supplements in SC. We will have a SPED opening and possibly a Social Studies opening. If interested, please email Athletic Director/Head Football Coach Chad Smith at chadsmith@pickens.k12.sc.us.

Kirtland Central HS (NM): KCHS is a 4A school located outside of Farmington, NM. We are looking for assistant football coaches on the offensive and defensive side of the ball. All coaching positions will be considered. Teaching positions available in Computer, Social Studies, Special Education, and Gifted are currently available for the upcoming semester and/or school year for the right candidate(s). Candidates must be willing to give a year-round commitment. Summer weight room training, skill development, staff meetings, weekly game film breakdown, equipment/video, camps, etc. Serious candidates, please email a letter of interest and resume to Head Coach Jeff Schaum at schaj@centralschools.org.

Anclote (FL): Anthony Smith will not return to lead the program after two season.

Bishop McLauglin (FL): Ken Still has been let go after going 6-12 in two seasons.

Kent City (MI): Head coach Bob Crane is stepping down. Crane went 46-21 leading the program to 5 playoff berths.

West County (Sebastopol, CA): West County HS is currently looking to fill out our staff for next year. We're looking for an OL coach, DL coach, LBs coach, RBs coach, and possible Defensive Coordinator position. We will likely also have roles on Junior Varsity to fill. The positions may have stipends and, more importantly, our school will likely have full-time positions on campus to fill, although those positions remain to be seen. Please email jbrown@wscuhsd.org to express interest.

Bradenton Christian (FL): After three seasons and a 13-12 mark, Greg Williford has stepped down.

Pasco (FL): Jason Stokes has been let go after three seasons.

Sante Fe (Alachua, FL): Jared Allen has stepped down after two seasons and a 2-15 record, per local reports.