High School Scoop - Wednesday November 16, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Mount Dora (FL): Mount Dora HS is looking to add two coaches to our staff. Coaching position is open to the best fit offensively or defensively. Please send resumes, references or questions to HutchinsonL@Lake.k12.fl.us.

Highland (WI): Head coach Mike Aide has resigned.

Crisp County (FL): Crisp County HS is searching for coaches for the 2023 season. The coaching position is flexible, but we are especially looking for a defensive backs coach. We have current openings in high school social studies and at our learning center. We will have middle school PE among other openings in the 2023-2024 school year. We can assist you in getting into an alternative certification program if needed. Email resumes and questions to Coach Martin at fbcoachmartin@gmail.com.

Cedar Shoals (AL): Cedar Shoals HS in Athens, GA is looking for coaches from the state of GA at all levels for the 2023 season. Teaching openings are available starting in January and we are prepared to bring in coaches at that time. Any interested coaches should email Head Coach Leroy Ryals at ryalsl@clarke.k12.ga.us.

