High School Scoop - Wednesday November 17, 2021

Grandville Calvin Christian (MI): Head coach Dan Kapenga has stepped down, per source.

Lake Orion (MI): Chris Bell, who led the team to the 2010 state championship before stepping down in 2017 to become the athletic director, has been named head coach. He replaces John Blackstock, who has resigned but will remain with the program as an assistant.

Midland Valley (SC): Midland Valley HS is looking to add a couple of highly qualified teachers/coaches to its staff. Priority will be given to QB, DB and LB, but our staff is flexible and we can move guys around for the right fit. Teaching openings are available, but community candidates who can commit to a year-round program will also be considered. Email resumes/references to Head Coach Earl Chaptman at echaptman@acpsd.net.

Hampshire (Romney, WV): Hampshire High School is seeking assistant coaches to fill our coaching staff. Hampshire High is nestled in the beautiful mountains of West Virginia and competes at Class AAA level. Interested candidates should email Head Coach Aaron Rule with your resume and/or questions at arule24@gmail.com

Gonzales (TX): Mike Waldie is no longer the head coach / athletic director.

Glenwood School (AL): Jason Gibson has resigned after six seasons as head coach, per source.

Thomas County (GA): Thomas County HS is looking to hire a new head coach. Salary: Twelve-month contract based on state and local salary schedule and competitive football coaching supplements based on experience and certification level. The successful candidate will be able to select and hire a minimum of four qualified assistants to join returning staff, subject to interview and approval by the high school principal. (Administration will work with the new coach on additional positions as staffing allows.) Previous experience as a high school head coach is preferred though not required. A minimum of five years football coaching experience at the varsity level is required. The successful applicate must hold or be eligible for a Georgia Teaching Certificate. The Thomas County School System’s Human Resources Department will assist out-of-state applicants in having their credentials reviewed for issuance of a Georgia Teaching Certificate. Out-of-state applicants should contact Human Resources Specialist Connie Farlow at 229-584-9110 or cfarlow@tcjackets.net for certification assistance. All applicants selected for a final interview will be requested to submit to a GBI/FBI Criminal Background check. Applicants should electronically submit a letter of interest and resume to Athletic Director Philip Duplantis at pduplantis@tcjackets.net. In addition to submitting a letter of interest and resume, applicants should also submit an online application via the school district’s electronic application portal.