High School Scoop - Wednesday November 2, 2022

Lee (Montgomery, AL): Lee HS is looking for assistant coaches for the upcoming 2023 season. We currently have the following positions open: Offensive Line, Wide Receiver, Running Back. Teaching positions open: Art, English, History, Physical Education, and Health. Please email Head Coach Drequay Everett at drequay.everett@mps.k12.al.us.

