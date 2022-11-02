High School Scoop - Wednesday November 2, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

QwikCut: QwikCut is in the business of saving coaches money! Get started with a free trial today to tour the platform.

Lee (Montgomery, AL): Lee HS is looking for assistant coaches for the upcoming 2023 season. We currently have the following positions open: Offensive Line, Wide Receiver, Running Back. Teaching positions open: Art, English, History, Physical Education, and Health. Please email Head Coach Drequay Everett at drequay.everett@mps.k12.al.us.