High School Scoop - Wednesday November 23, 2022

Belleville (MI): Belleville, who will play for the Division 1 state title in Michigan this weekend, has fired Jermaine Crowell following an investigation into undue influence violations. The MHSAA has suspended Crowell from coaching until the 2024 season.

Brookville Area (PA): Scott Park has stepped down after eight seasons leading the program.

Live Oak (LA): Hutch Gonzales has been hired as the new head coach.

Merrimack Valley (NH): Head coach Joe Raycraft has retired.

Brockton (MA): Peter Colombo, who succeeded his father at the school, has decided to step down.

