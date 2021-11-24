Skip to main content
November 24, 2021
Publish date:

High School Scoop - Wednesday November 24, 2021

Author:

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

QwikCut_640x300_11_21

Blacksburg (VA): Eddie Sloss has resigned after one winless season leading the program.

Clearfield (UT): First-year head coach Don Eck has been let go.

Paynesville (MN): Unable to come to an agreement on a new contract, head coach and activities director Max Meagher has stepped down from his positions.

Lee County (Sanford, NC): Lee County HS is looking to add (hard working, kid first mindset) coaches to staff, position(s) are flexible. If interested in joining a successful program that has helped develop 2 head coaches and 5 coordinators in past 4 seasons contact Coach Burdeau at coachburdeau@gmail.com.

Jones (OK): Head coach Dave Martin is leaving to become the new director of player personnel on Jo

QwikCut: Powerful and feature-packed, built to give your team the competitive edge you’ve been looking for. Access your games and data anywhere, anytime, on your browser or with your smartphone. It's time to give QwikCut a try.

Simon Kenton (KY): Roy Lucas Jr. has been named head coach of the program.

Glazier: Glazier Clinics speakers & topics are published! Click here to find a clinic near you and check out the schedule. 

FirstDown PlayBook GIF FBSCCOOP

Monroe (MI): Head coach Nick Notario has stepped down to spend more time with his family, but still plans to be a part of the program in some capacity.

You May Like

*CoachComm Cobalt

High School Scoop - Tuesday November 23, 2021

23 hours ago
AstroTurf 10:3:21

High School Scoop - Monday November 22, 2021

Nov 22, 2021
Sideline Power 10-1-21

High School Scoop - Friday November 19, 2021

Nov 19, 2021
Scout Smart Fall 2021

High School Scoop - Thursday November 18, 2021

Nov 18, 2021
QwikCut_640x300_11_21

High School Scoop - Wednesday November 17, 2021

Nov 17, 2021
CoachComm 9-21-2021

High School Scoop - Tuesday November 16, 2021

Nov 16, 2021
AstroTurf 10:3:21

High School Scoop - Monday November 15, 2021

Nov 15, 2021
Sideline Power 10-1-21

High School Scoop - Friday November 12, 2021

Nov 12, 2021