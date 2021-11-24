High School Scoop - Wednesday November 24, 2021

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Blacksburg (VA): Eddie Sloss has resigned after one winless season leading the program.

Clearfield (UT): First-year head coach Don Eck has been let go.

Paynesville (MN): Unable to come to an agreement on a new contract, head coach and activities director Max Meagher has stepped down from his positions.

Lee County (Sanford, NC): Lee County HS is looking to add (hard working, kid first mindset) coaches to staff, position(s) are flexible. If interested in joining a successful program that has helped develop 2 head coaches and 5 coordinators in past 4 seasons contact Coach Burdeau at coachburdeau@gmail.com.

Jones (OK): Head coach Dave Martin is leaving to become the new director of player personnel on Jo

Simon Kenton (KY): Roy Lucas Jr. has been named head coach of the program.

Monroe (MI): Head coach Nick Notario has stepped down to spend more time with his family, but still plans to be a part of the program in some capacity.