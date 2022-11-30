High School Scoop - Wednesday November 30, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Lipscomb Academy (TN): Trent Dilfer has resigned on the eve of their appearance in the state title game to take the head coaching job at UAB.

Liberty (Kissimmee, FL): Liberty HS is looking to add a WR,RB DB coach. We are a rebuilding team with a lot of young talent and are looking to add dependable and knowledgeable coaches to the staff. feel free to send a resume to cantonysmith@gmail.com.

Crystal River (FL): Crystal River HS (FL) is looking for assistant coaches. Position is flexible based on best fit as well as Coordinator for qualified coaches. Teaching positions available, including PE (HOPE). Please submit your resume to Cliff Lohrey at lohreyc@citrusschools.org to express interest.

Swampscott (MA): Head coach Bob Serino has decided to retire.

Saint John's Catholic Prep (Frederick, MD): Saint John's Catholic Prep is a private Catholic high school located in Buckeystown, Maryland just outside the city of Frederick. Saint John's is a member of the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association (MIAA), which is one of the area's most elite athletic conferences. Saint John’s is currently seeking to hire multiple varsity assistant football coaches to add to the current staff for the upcoming 2023 season. Candidates will be responsible for coaching their own position group and recruiting future student-athletes. In the new coaching staff’s first year together in 2022, SJCP recorded a 6-4 record and the program’s first winning season since 2016. Interested candidates please send resumes to Head Football Coach Nate Marr at nmarr@saintjohnsprep.org.

Merritt Island (FL): Merritt Island HS is seeking high energy assistant coaches for the 2023 season. We are looking for varsity position coaches. Defensively, we are looking for an experienced Defensive Coordinator as well as secondary coaches. Offensively, we are looking for wide receivers and running back coach. However, all positions will be considered. College and high school coaching experience is a plus. Coaches must be hard working, dedicated to athlete development and development of our program. We are coming off a great season in 2021 as 5a state finalist and making it to the playoffs in 2022. We will return key pieces on both offense and defense. Teaching positions and Instructional Assistant positions may become available in the spring. Merritt Island is the home of Blue Origin, Space X, and NASA. This area is 5 min from the beach, 45 mins to Orlando, and a very special place to live. Interested candidates may send resumes and references to Head Coach Tyler Murray murray.tyler@brevardschools.org

El Dorado (AR): Steven Jones has resigned from his position as Head Coach at El Dorado High School (AR). Jones, a member of 2022’s AFCA 35 Under 35 Class and the 2021 Arkansas Coach of the Year, was one of two active head coaches in Arkansas to win state titles at multiple schools. We hear he is taking a Business Development Management job with Ideal Construction Company.

