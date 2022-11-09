High School Scoop - Wednesday November 9, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Palmyra (MO): Head coach Kevin Miles has resigned after a winless season.

Redford Thurston (MI): The school plans to open the job after one season under head coach Antwain Wright.

Crystal River (FL): Crystal River HS is seeking assistant coaches, including coordinator candidates. PE (HOPE) position available in January; other teaching positions may be available. Additional coaching opportunities available in other sports if interested but not required. Please submit your resume to Cliff Lohrey at lohreyc@citrusschools.org to express interest.

Fond du Lac (WI): Fond du Lac HS is seeking assistant football coaches at the JV/Varsity and Freshman levels. We are looking for candidates who are highly motivated to use the sport of football as a tool to mentor young men. In 2023, Fond du Lac High School will be playing their inaugural season at a brand new on-campus turf facility! Fond du Lac Football is coming off a playoff appearance and is returning multiple starters on both sides of the ball. There are multiple teaching positions available within the district, please see WECAN for more details. Interested candidates can contact Head Coach Sam Plucker via email at pluckers@fonddulac.k12.wi.us.

Lakewood (WI): Head coach Dan Teeter has resigned.