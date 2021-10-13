High School Scoop - Wednesday October 13, 2021

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Simulated Pressures: With perhaps the best defensive front seven in college football, and the nation's top defense, Kirby Smart shares why their defensive philosophy has shifted to more "simulated pressures."

Taking Stock of the 2019 FBS Hiring Class: We're halfway through the 2021 season, which means it's rubber-meets-road time for the class of 2019.

Life Lesson: To get past the personal disappointment of his demotion, Kerry Coombs had to take some of his own coaching.

Mike Leach: According to Leach, there are two things that help separate Nick Saban from the rest of the coaching elite, and they have nothing to do with scheme.