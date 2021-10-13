October 13, 2021
Publish date:

High School Scoop - Wednesday October 13, 2021

Author:

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429 

Screen Shot 2021-10-10 at 9.17.40 AM

QwikCut: Our stats analysts are dedicated to giving teams accurate and insightful data. We understand the importance of game planning because coaches are using more data than ever to prepare for upcoming games. If you need more than a basic breakdown, contact us to learn more about our advanced stats packages. Plus, coaches can also add custom columns within the platform, allowing your team to filter on just about anything imaginable. We’ll save your staff hundreds of hours this season!

Simulated Pressures: With perhaps the best defensive front seven in college football, and the nation's top defense, Kirby Smart shares why their defensive philosophy has shifted to more "simulated pressures."

Taking Stock of the 2019 FBS Hiring Class: We're halfway through the 2021 season, which means it's rubber-meets-road time for the class of 2019.

Life Lesson: To get past the personal disappointment of his demotion, Kerry Coombs had to take some of his own coaching

Mike Leach: According to Leach, there are two things that help separate Nick Saban from the rest of the coaching elite, and they have nothing to do with scheme.

You May Like

CoachComm 9-21-2021

High School Scoop - Tuesday October 12, 2021

Oct 12, 2021
AstroTurf 10:3:21

High School Scoop - Monday October 11, 2021

Oct 11, 2021
Sideline Power 10-1-21

High School Scoop - Friday October 8, 2021

Oct 8, 2021
Screen Shot 2021-09-26 at 10.37.51 AM

High School Scoop - Thursday October 7, 2021

Oct 7, 2021
CoachComm 9-21-2021

High School Scoop - Tuesday October 5, 2021

Oct 5, 2021
AstroTurf 10:3:21

High School Scoop - Monday October 4, 2021

Oct 4, 2021
Scout Smart Fall 2021

High School Scoop - Thursday September 30, 2021

Sep 30, 2021
Screen Shot 2021-09-26 at 10.37.51 AM

High School Scoop - Wednesday September 29, 2021

Sep 29, 2021