High School Scoop - Wednesday October 19, 2022

Pinecrest (GA): Pinecrest Academy is in search of an elementary (or possibly middle school) PE teacher. The position will require coaching 2 sports. The current needs are football and girls middle school basketball. In addition, there is an opportunity for an athletic administration role organizing the JR Paladin (K-5) basketball and soccer programs. The opening is immediate but flexible (we have a long term sub in place for the time being). If interested, please send your resume to Shawn Coury scoury@pinecrestacademy.org.

