October 20, 2021
Publish date:

High School Scoop - Wednesday October 20, 2021

Author:

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Screen Shot 2021-10-10 at 9.17.40 AM

Ragland (AL): Ragland HS, a 1A school just outside of Pell City Alabama, is looking for a Football/ Baseball coach with a Special education certification. Opening could be a coordinator position for the right candidate. Please contact Wes Tidwell at wtid5522@gmail.com if interested. Job is open now, but definitely want to have someone for 2nd semester.

