High School Scoop - Wednesday October 5, 2022

Little Rock (CA): Littler Rock HS is looking to fill two openings - a stipend Strength and Conditioning Coach who also teaches and an offensive line coach. Multiple Single Subjects and Physical Education (Male and Female) positions are open; CA Single subject; credential, internship, or out-of-state preparation must be met to teach these posts. Pay ranges from $44,858 - $99,380 based on experience Contact Head Football Coach Joe Carnevali at gcarnevali@avhsd.org.

Mike McDaniel: Dolphins head coach McDaniel describes a younger Robert Saleh as a "squatter" at Texans facility when the two first crossed paths in 2007. The two square off on Sunday when the Dolphins play the Jets.

